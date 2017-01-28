SENOIA, Ga. — Bubba Pollard opened his 2017 season in winning fashion, parking his No. 26 machine in Victory Lane for the Red Eye 100 earlier this month. Now the Senoia, GA driver looks to go back to back to start the year and back to back at SpeedFest.

The twenty-nine-year-old driver enters the ARCA/CRA Super Series SpeedFest 200 as one of the hottest in the country. He’s won three of his last four races, all with his brand new Senneker Performance chassis.

“We’ve definitely had a lot of success so far in the new car,” said Pollard. “But we also still have a lot to learn. We struggled a bit at Derby, so it was great to get back on track at New Smyrna to start the year. We’re hoping to race well again this weekend and learn even more to keep the success rolling this year.”

Including his 2016 win, Pollard owns three top-five finishes and four top-ten finishes since the race moved to Crisp Motorsports Park in 2012.

“We’ve always just raced well there,” said Pollard. “I don’t know that it’s anything special about my driving style, but I’ve figured out how to get around the track pretty well and it’s a fun place to go early in the year.”

Last year Pollard survived a melee of late race cautions and a hard charging Harrison Burton to take the checkered flag. While he hopes his road to victory is easier this time around, the veteran driver knows no wins are easy and it will take a good car and a little bit of luck to defend his title.

“It’s a long race, 200 laps,” said Pollard. “So you need to be there at the end, that’s what won it for us last year. Hopefully, we can stay out of trouble and put ourselves in a position to contend for a win.”

Pollard and the Super Late Models will see two rounds of practice on Saturday beginning at 12:45 p.m. ET before qualifying takes place that evening at 5 p.m. ET.

Sunday, January 29 is CRA SpeedFest race day. Festivities will begin at Noon ET with an on-track autograph session. Driver introductions will take place at 1 p.m. ET with racing set to follow at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Race fans can catch Bubba Pollard’s SpeedFest 200 attempt by watching live on Speed51 TV by purchasing here.

For more information on Bubba Pollard, visit www.bubbapollard.com, follow him on Twitter, @BubbaPollard26 and “Like” his Facebook fan page, Bubba Pollard Racing.

Sources: 51 Sports