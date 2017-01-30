THOMPSON, CT — The Racer’s Expo, an annual motor sports trade show, returns on February 3rd and 4th at the Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel in Marlborough, MA. This year, under the management of OTB Promotions, the show features some new seminars and world-class exhibitors. Over 45 vendors are registered for the expo for 2017. TSMP will once again be showcasing the facility and experiences offered at the expo. Exotic Driving Events, American Muscle Experience and Fiat 500 Rally will be highlighted.

The TSMP booth will boast a great giveaways such as a 2 lap experience driving a Corvette Z06 on the 1.7 mile road course through the American Muscle Experience. It will also include a give away for a 3 lap experience driving one of the Exotic Driving Experience’s cars through an autocross set up. Choose from a Ferrari 458 Italia, Nissan GT-R and a Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570.

A pair of tickets to the 2017 Icebreaker are also up for grabs in the giveaway. Show hours on February 3 are 4pm-9pm and on February 4 are 9am-4:30pm.

Tickets are $5 per person with kids 12 and under free. For more information on The Racer’s Expo please visit www.theracersexpo.com. For more information on TSMP please visit www.thompsonspeedway.com.

Sources: Taylor Therrien/Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park PR