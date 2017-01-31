Will pilot the No. 98 Toyota Tundra

Sandusky, Ohio (January 31, 2017) — ThorSport Racing announced today that Grant Enfinger, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards Champion, will pilot the No. 98 Toyota Tundra in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2017 for the Sandusky, Ohio-based team. Enfinger, a 32-year-old Fairhope, AL native, who captured his first series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2016, will compete full-time in the series in 2017, contending for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors and the series championship title.

“I’m extremely grateful to ThorSport Racing and Toyota for the opportunity to drive full time in the NASCAR Camping World truck series,” said Grant Enfinger. “This is a dream come true, and I’m blessed to be able to share this season with some great people. I’m proud to be continuing the partnership with Champion Power Equipment, along with starting new ones with Jive Communications, RIDE TV, and Curb Records. I’m very impressed with the people, equipment, and facility that Duke and Rhonda Thorson have assembled, and I can’t wait to get to Daytona in a few weeks.”

Enfinger, who has a marketing degree from the University of South Alabama School of Business, has experienced success at all levels of the sport. Making his start in Go Karts at the age of 11, the Alabama native, who celebrated his 32nd birthday earlier this month, progressed from Legends to Super Late Models and then to the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards. In 2015, Enfinger amassed six wins, including three poles, 13 top-five and 16 top-10 finishes en route to the 2015 ARCA Racing Series Championship title.

In 2016, Enfinger made eight starts in the NCWTS, earning his career first Keystone Light Pole Award in the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, and later went on to earn his career-first series win at Talladega Superspeedway. In 14 combined series starts Enfinger has earned one pole, and led 50 laps en route to one win, two top-five and five-top-10 finishes. 2017 will mark his first full-time season in the series.

Enfinger’s’ 2017 campaign will be led by crew chief Jeff Hensley. Hensley, who returns to ThorSport Racing in 2017, spent two seasons with the Sandusky, Ohio-based team calling the shots for Johnny Sauter in 2014, and Cameron Hayley in 2015. The Ridgeway, Va. native has 13 wins to his credit since 2004, including a win with Sauter in 2014 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. Entering his 14th season atop the box in the NCWTS, Hensley will make his debut with Enfinger in the season-opener at Daytona in February.

Enfinger will continue his partnership with Champion Power Equipment, the market leader in power generation equipment, in 2017, as one of three primary sponsor’s of the No. 98 Toyota Tundra. Additionally, the NCWTS Rookie of the Year contender welcomes Ride Television Network, Inc. (RIDE TV),a 24-hour, high-definition, television network dedicated to providing quality entertainment to equestrian and agriculture enthusiasts, Jive Communications, an industry leader for business communications worldwide, and Curb Records, one of the world’s leading independent music companies.

Enfinger, who has two wins in the ARCA Racing Series at Daytona, will make his third career NCWTS start at the 2.5-mile superspeedway in the season-opening NextEra Energy Resources 250 on Friday, Feb. 24 . All the action will be televised live on FOX Sports 1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR channel 90 at 7:30 pm ET .

About Ride Television Network, Inc.

Ride Television Network, Inc. is a privately held corporation based in Fort Worth, Texas. The company was formed in 2011 for the purpose of launching a 24-hour, high definition, television network. RIDE TV launched on October 1, 2014, in the United States and is now available internationally. The network features high-quality television programming showcasing both English and Western disciplines and lifestyles and includes live events, reality shows, talk shows, children’s programming, documentaries and more. For more information about RIDE TV, please visit www.ridetv.com

About Champion Power Equipment:

Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson Tennessee, Milwaukee Wisconsin, and Toronto Canada. Today Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. For more information visit: ChampionPowerEquipment.com

About Jive Communications:

Jive Communications, Inc . provides enterprise-grade Hosted VoIP and Unified Communications to businesses and institutions across the globe. Jive’s hosted services include Jive Voice (Hosted PBX), Jive Contact Center, and Jive Video, which all run on Jive Cloud, a distributed platform built on open industry standards. Jive has been purpose-built to deliver the most reliable, powerful and economical hosted communication services available to the enterprise and public sector markets. Learn more at jive.com/products

About Curb Records:

Celebrating over 50 years in the entertainment business, Curb Records is one of the world’s leading independent music companies. Owned and operated under The Curb Group by Mike Curb since 1962, Curb Records has achieved 433 number one records, over 1,500 hundred Top Ten records and charted over 4,500 total records. Today’s roster includes some of the top names in Country, Christian and Pop/Rock music. Curb Records has produced over 100 Billboard awards and achievements and was recently honored as the 2015 Mediabase Gold Label of The Year. For more information visit: Curb.com

About ThorSport Racing:

ThorSport Racing, based in Sandusky, Ohio, is the longest-tenured NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team. ThorSport Racing, which has competed in the NCWTS since 1996, will run the No. 88 Menards Toyota Tundra driven by two-time NCWTS drivers’ champion Matt Crafton, the No. 13 JEGS/RIDE TV Toyota Tundra driven by Cody Coughlin, the No. 27 Toyota Tundra driven by Ben Rhodes, and the No. 98 RIDE TV/Champion Power Equipment/Jive Communications/Curb Records Toyota Tundra driven by Grant Enfinger. For more information visit www.ThorSport.com

