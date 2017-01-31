New Egypt, NJ (January 31, 2017) – For the second year in a row, a Perfect Attendance Bonus award will be doled out to one New Egypt Speedway driver courtesy of S&D Bodyline. Competitors in the Modified, Sportsman or Crate Modified class that compete in every scheduled 2017 point event in their respective division will be eligible. At the regular season finale at the Ocean County, NJ dirt oval, all drivers fulfilling the perfect attendance requirements will have their name placed into a drawing. The winning name drawn will receive a body kit which will include two doors, two quarter panels, A-pillars and B-pillars from S&D Bodyline.

S&D Bodyline, owned by Don Biegley, is a specialty fabrication business for asphalt and dirt racing. Located in Bath, Pennsylvania, they provide complete racecar bodies to fabrication work along with a full supply of parts, wheels and everything in between. S&D Bodyline has gained a strong reputation within the racing community by providing quality workmanship and outstanding customer service. For additional information, please contact Don at S&D Bodyline at (610) 393-9337 or visit his website at www.sdbodyline.com.

New Egypt Speedway is a 7/16th mile, family friendly dirt racing track located minutes from Six Flags Great Adventure on Route 539 in New Egypt, NJ. For more information, please visit the speedway’s official website at www.newegyptspeedway.net. In addition, “Like” us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ newegyptspeedwayofficial and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nesspeedway.

Sources: Mike Wisniewski/New Egypt Speedway PR