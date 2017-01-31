Ron Manfredo will take over as Race Director for Saturday Night Race programs and Tim Bolduc will assume the Race Director position for Fast Fridays at the historic 1/3 mile track.

SEEKONK, MA; Feb 1, 2017 — Seekonk Speedway is excited to announce the appointment of Ron Manfredo to the position of Race Director for the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series racing on Saturday nights at Seekonk. Tim Bolduc will take over Friday Night Racing and be charged with all racing decisions and rule enforcements for Fast Friday Seekonk Speedway Divisions. The tandem will replace Cory Boudreau who is stepping down from the Seekonk Race Director position for personal reasons.

Ron Manfredo has been involved in auto racing for over five decades in almost every level at Seekonk Speedway. Over time Manfredo has held positions as Pit Steward, Chief Starter, and Race Director. In 2014 Ron was inducted into the Seekonk Speedway Wall of Fame for his contributions to the sport of Stock Car racing. Ron has long been a part of installing a culture at Seekonk of integrity, respect, and passion for racing.

” I’m very excited to get back to the job of race director. I’m looking forward to bringing a better relationship between the racer and the track. I have a few new ideas that I think will work in both directions and look forward to implementing them. I will also be available to the racers at the track office 3 days during the week with Monday being the most important to help resolve any issues the racers may have had the previous week” stated Mr. Manfredo when asked about his new position. Competition Director David Alburn noted that “Ron brings with him a solid reputation and vast amount of knowledge, we look forward to seeing him in race control.”

Tim Bolduc has been a part of the Seekonk landscape since the early 90’s. Tim started attending races and working on Pro Stock pit crews in the 90’s until 2006 when he began his career as a starter. Tim was quickly promoted to Chief Starter and has been instrumental to racing at Seekonk since. Tim has been managing F1 karting in Boston as well as occasionally flagging at tracks such as Watkins Glen, New Hampshire and Summit Point for the SCCA. Tim will continue in his role as Chief Starter on Saturdays in addition to his role as Race Director on Fast Fridays.

“Excited and thankful for the opportunity. Looking forward to helping the Friday night program get better and continue to grow. I know it’s going to be a new challenge, and a different perspective from flagging but I’m ready to go.” Says an excited Bolduc regarding his promotion from the flag stand. “Tim has shown the consistency and awareness needed for the race Director job, we look forward to seeing Tim in this next step in his racing career” adds David Alburn.

Seekonk Speedway is a NASCAR sanctioned race track in Seekonk, Massachusetts that has been operating since 1946. The Action Track of the East is the Home of the Pro Stocks as well as 8 other divisions competing weekly every Friday & Saturday Night from May till October.

Sources: Ed St. Germain/Seekonk Speedway PR