IN — Cole Williams showed he was a driver to be reckoned with in the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour portion of SpeedFest Sunday at Crisp Motorsports Park (GA). Despite a limited schedule in 2016, the New Albany, Indiana driver brought home a second-place finish in his first race of the year.

Williams put down the second fastest lap in qualifying Saturday and raced around the top five for much of the 125-lap Pro Late Model race on Sunday. With just over 20 laps to go, the 20-year-old driver made his way into the third position and then battled hard with Chandler Smith for the second spot over the closing laps. Williams took the second position with 14 laps to go and held on for a career-best JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour finish.

“Overall it was a good weekend for us,” Williams said. “It was kind of up and down in the race and we were struggling with a tight car off and it really hurt us on restarts. I kept getting put on the inside and it would freight train us more and more. There were some restarts here and there I got hurt with three wide, but we ended up having a really good car at the end. I got cleared from the inside to be able to dart down and race for second with Chandler (Smith). Had a heck of a race with them and we ended up finishing second, so I can’t complain at all.”



The Indiana driver plans to put together an action-packed schedule for 2017, and to kick off the season on such a high note raises excitement for the year to come.

“It definitely boosts our confidence,” Williams stated. “We’re kind of getting our feet wet this year and going to try and travel as much as we can and I’m competing with all these guys at different tracks that we’ve never been to, so to be able to come here off the bat and be able to run good, it definitely boosts our confidence.”

Williams will be back on track Friday, March 31 at Five Flags Speedway (FL) for the Allen Turner Pro Late Model Series.

For more information on Cole Williams, please visit colewilliamsracing.com.

