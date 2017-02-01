The Jimmie Johnson Foundation Fit Fest, presented by Blue Bunny and featuring Spartan Kids Race, to Take Place May 29 in Fort Mill, South Carolina

Charlotte, N.C. (Feb. 1, 2017) – Seven-time NASCAR Cup Champion Jimmie Johnson and his wife, Chandra, announced today plans for the first ever Jimmie Johnson Foundation Fit Fest, a local community event that will feature running, obstacle racing, mountain biking, music, food and more. Set in a festival atmosphere, the Jimmie Johnson Foundation (JJF) Fit Fest will take place Monday, May 29 at Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill, South Carolina. Included in the day-long event:

5K, 8K and half marathon trail running races

MTB Challenge, a 4-hour endurance mountain bike event, with individual and duo competitions

Spartan Kids Race – an exciting obstacle race for children ages 5-12

This is JJF’s first collaboration with the Spartan Foundation and Spartan Kids Race. Inspired by the popular Kids version of Spartan Race, the world’s best obstacle race, the Spartan Kids stand-alone race features 10-plus obstacles. Designed for kids ages 5-12, each obstacle is crafted to instill child-like adventure, courage, camaraderie and a sense of accomplishment. There will also be a heat for the Special Spartans, children with intellectual or developmental disabilities, and those with cognitive learning or vocational delays. The Spartan Foundation’s mission is to support better health and fitness for America’s kids.

“This is an exciting year for our Foundation and we are really looking forward to this new event,” said Johnson, co-founder of the Jimmie Johnson Foundation. “JJF Fit Fest is designed to be a great community event to raise much-needed funds for K-12 public education. We are really grateful to continue our partnership with Blue Bunny and develop a new relationship with Spartan Kids Race to make this event a reality. There’s going to be something for everyone of all ages and abilities.”

“Blue Bunny is thrilled to support the first ever Jimmie Johnson Foundation Fit Fest,” said Mike Wells, president and CEO, Wells Enterprises Inc., makers of Blue Bunny Ice Cream. “We continue to be inspired by Jimmie and Chandra for their dedicated commitment and passion to the Jimmie Johnson Foundation, and are looking forward to this fun, new initiative to strengthen communities and continue to raise funds for K-12 public education.”

“In our mission to support health and fitness for the next generation, the Spartan Foundation and the Spartan Kids Race is proud to partner with Jimmie Johnson and his exceptional Foundation in our shared goal to improve children’s health and well-being,” said Joe De Sena, Spartan Race Founder and Ceo. “We are excited to work together in getting these kids off the couch and into heathier pursuits. With the rise in childhood obesity and related illnesses, our alliance with JJF couldn’t be more timely.”

For details on the Jimmie Johnson Foundation Fit Fest, please visit www.JJFFitFest.org.

About the Jimmie Johnson Foundation

Chandra and Jimmie Johnson launched the Jimmie Johnson Foundation in February 2006. Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR Cup champion, drives the No. 48 Lowe’s Chevrolet SS in NASCAR’s top series. The mission of the Foundation is to assist children, families, and communities in need throughout the United States. The Foundation has committed more than $9.5 million to various charities.

The Foundation currently focuses on supporting K-12 public education. For additional information on the Jimmie Johnson Foundation, please visit www.JimmieJohnsonFoundation. org.

About Blue Bunny Ice Cream

For more than 100 years, Blue Bunny has been bringing delicious ice cream made with fun, fresh ingredients to families—adding a little playfulness to any occasion. Blue Bunny offers over 75 flavors of ice cream and frozen novelty products, available at retailers and convenience stores nationwide. For more information, visit BlueBunny.com .

About Spartan Race

Spartan Race is the Spartan Race is the world’s leading obstacle race company and the first of its kind to feature timing and global rankings. With more than 200 events in 30+ countries planned for 2017, Spartan Race has more than 1 million global participants, and offers open heats for all fitness levels as well as competitive and elite heats. With over 5 million passionate social media followers, health and wellness products, as well as the popular NBC television series, Spartan Race has made obstacle racing one of the fastest growing sports—and lifestyles— in the world. Spartan Race features races at three distances, 3+Mile/20+ Obstacle “Sprint,” 8+ Mile/25+ Obstacle “Super” and 12+ Mile/30+ Obstacle “Beast,” culminating each year in the Reebok Spartan Race World Championship. Visit http://www.spartan.com for more information, a schedule of events, and to register for a race.

About The Spartan Foundation (TSF)

The Spartan Foundation is Spartan Race’s community outreach initiative that addresses improved health, wellness and personal development for children and young adults nationwide. TSF will generate funding and visibility to spotlight and support progress with organizations whose missions are in alignment with the Spartan principles of overcoming obstacles to enrich and accomplish one’s life goals.

