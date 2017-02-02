HOLLAND, NY… (February 2, 2017) As the Getzoni Nationwide Insurance Agency Pro Modifieds prepare for their return to the Holland International Speedway as the track’s premier division, drivers can look forward to an added purse payout this season. Graff Trucking will be paying an extra $150 to the 1st place and $100 to the second place finishers, on all regular Saturday night races there this year. In addition, Graff Trucking will be giving away 1 Pro Modified racing tire to a lucky driver on those same event nights.

Several updates have been made to the 2017 Schedule of Events, as great sponsorships and special event night promotions have been added. Fans and drivers alike will find fantastic ways in which they can become more involved than ever, as the speedway races into its 58th Annual Opening Night on Saturday, May 20th. The schedule can be found immediately on both the track’s website and official Facebook page.

Sources: Steven Petty/Holland International Speedway PR

Photos: 2015 Pro Modified Track Champion Tommy Catalano, Graff Trucking #44 driven by Neil Dietz Jr.