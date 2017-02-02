HUNTERSVILLE, NC (February 2, 2017) – Our Motorsports announced today that the team intends to run a partial scheduled in the ARCA Racing Series with driver Andy Seuss.

The No. 02 Robert B. Our Construction / Canto Paving team is scheduled to run at Daytona International Speedway (2/18) and Talladega Superspeedway (5/5) with additional races TBD.

Following a test at Daytona International Speedway, Seuss and team owner Chris Our are excited for the Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment 200 Driven by General Tire. “Our car showed some good speed during our test session,” said team owner Chris Our. “Andy and the guys have been working day and night building this car and I’m confident that come Daytona, we will make the race and be competing for a strong finish.”

Seuss, a two-time NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour champion, will look to race his way into the show with only 30 starting spots up for grabs.

“I want to get in. There’s just no guarantees in racing. I’ve been in this situation before and have not gotten in. First and foremost, we have to get in. That’s a huge check off my bucket list. Anything after that is a bonus. We’re racers and competitors so after that joy sinks in, you have to do well.”

The Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment 200 Driven by General Tire will be shown on Fox Sports 1. Follow Our Motorsports on Facebook for additional team information.

Sources: Amanda Ebersole/140 BUZZ