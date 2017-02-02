Los Angeles, CA (February 2, 2017) – Red Bull Global Rallycross proudly unveiled today its action-packed event schedule for the 2017 season. Kicking off in April with a brand new race in Memphis, and concluding in October with the series’ signature Los Angeles finale, this

year’s slate retains some of the most popular events of 2016 while also introducing the series to a host of new markets.

“This should be a banner year for Red Bull GRC as we continue our ascent in the world of motorsport,” said Red Bull GRC CEO, Colin Dyne. “We listened to the feedback from our fans, and the 2017 schedule reflects the demand to bring our unique brand of racing to new locations, as well as to return to a number of fan-favorite venues from previous seasons.”

The 2016 Red Bull GRC season was the series’ most exciting yet, with the Supercar and GRC Lites Championships both coming down to the Los Angeles finale. The series will take its high-flying, wheel-to-wheel action to a number of new locations, including its first visit to Louisville, and an inaugural trip to Canada. Popular events in Seattle and Atlantic City will return from 2016, while the series will also make its return to Tennessee and New England.

The 2017 Red Bull Global Rallycross event schedule is as follows:

• Round 1: Memphis, TN (April 29)

• Round 2: Louisville, KY (May 21)

• Round 3: Thompson, CT (June 3)*

• Round 4: Thompson, CT (June 4)*

• Round 5: Canada (June 17)*

• Round 6: Canada (June 18)*

• Round 7: Indianapolis, IN (July 9)

• Round 8: Atlantic City, NJ (August 12)*

• Round 9: Atlantic City, NJ (August 13)*

• Round 10: Seattle, WA (September 9)*

• Round 11: Seattle, WA (September 10)*

• Round 12: Los Angeles, CA (October 14)

*Indicates doubleheader

Specific event details, including venues, ticket sale information and broadcast times, will be released in the coming weeks.

Drivers expected to compete during the 2017 Red Bull GRC season include two-time defending Supercar champion, Scott Speed; two-time Supercar champion and television host, Tanner Foust; freestyle motocross pioneer and off-road truck champion, Brian Deegan; World Rally Championship veteran, Chris Atkinson; 2006 Junior World Rally champion, Patrik Sandell; and many others. The Supercar field includes manufacturer-backed entries from Volkswagen, Subaru, Honda, and Ford. Specific 2017 driver and team participation will be confirmed closer to the start of the season.

Further announcements about the 2017 Red Bull GRC season will be shared through the official series website, redbullglobalrallycross.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @GRCseries leading up to the season opener in April.

About Red Bull Global Rallycross

Created to produce the most exciting action in all of motorsport, Red Bull Global Rallycross combines the best elements of stage rally, off-road and circuit racing in a fan-friendly environment. International superstars battle wheel-to-wheel over dirt, gravel, and the series’ signature 70-foot jump behind the wheel of 600 horsepower Supercars. Events also include the developmental GRC Lites class and a new electric division due to begin competition in 2018. For more information visit www.RedBullGlobalRallycross.com.

Sources: Chris Leone/Red Bull Global Rallycross PR