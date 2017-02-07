Abu Dhabi, U.A.E. (February 7, 2017) – TCR Middle East points leader Brandon Gdovic returns to the United Arab Emirates February 10-11, 2017 to defend his championship lead in Race 3 and 4 of the six-race series. Gdovic will contest this new series as the first and only American in these front-wheel 330hp, 2.0L turbo engineVolkswagen Golf TCR for Liqui Moly Team Engstler on the 3.45-mile course of Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit.

The TCR Middle East is a brand-new regional series extending the successful and popular international TCR racing format. In the inaugural races, held in conjunction with the 24h Series and the 24h Proto Series, Gdovic made a name for himself.

In Race 1, a setback on Lap 1 forced him to start from the back of the field. Not to be deterred, Gdovic spent the rest of the race overtaking competitors to secure a podium finish. In Race 2, Gdovic was involved in a tight battle for position throughout much of the event. Due to the inversion of the field based on qualifying he started in the sixth position, but after a steady march through the field, he prevailed and earned a victory for himself and a 1-2-3 finish for Volkswagen. Gdovic’s dual podium finishes not only secured him the points lead, but also put Liqui Moly Team Engstler on top of the team championship standings.

“I’m looking forward to getting on track at Yas Marina for the first time and hopping back in the TCR VW Golf with Liqui Moly and Team Engstler,” said Gdovic. “Hopefully I can have two more good races in Abu Dhabi and maintain my points lead and maybe end up with another win or two.”

The Liqui Moly Team Engstler will run three Volkswagen Golf GTi cars at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit, with Luca Engstler and Stefan Goede completing the driver line-up. Engstler sits in the runner-up position in the TCR Middle East points championship while Goede claimed a fifth and a fourth in the Dubai races.

Liqui Moly serves as primary sponsor of Gdovic’s Volkswagen Golf TCR. With around 4,000 items, Liqui Moly is a globally renowned manufacturer of premium quality lubricants, motor oils, additives, vehicle care products, chemical repair tools, service products, glues and sealants. Founded in 1957, Liqui Moly develops and produces products exclusively in Germany that are sold in more than 120 countries.

The TCR Middle East Race 3 & 4 at Yas Marina Circuit and its accompanying events will be broadcast online February 10-11, 2017. Follow along for all the racing action at www.tcr-series.tv. Replays are available shortly after the events on YouTube.com.

Cortney Dryden | Precision Performance Motorsports

Sources: Cortney Dryden/Precision Performance Motorsports PR