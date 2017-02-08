CONCORD, N.C. – Feb. 8, 2017 – The World of Outlaws welcomes Arctic Cat as the official side-by-side recreational vehicle of the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series.

Arctic Cat – a world leader in designing, engineering and manufacturing all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and recreational off-highway vehicles – will leverage its partnership with World of Outlaws to reach dirt racing fans at over 90 races across the country.

“The geography of our race tracks lines up with the geography of their customer and dealer base,” said World of Outlaws Chief Marketing Officer Ben Geisler. “Our customers align. They’re avid outdoorsmen with a thirst for adventure.”

Last Friday, Arctic Cat announced a partnership with Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) and eight-time World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series Champion Donny Schatz that includes primary sponsorship of the TSR No. 15 that Schatz will drive this season, beginning next week in Florida. In addition, Arctic Cat will also be co-primary sponsor on the TSR No. 14 that Tony Stewart will pilot in more than 50 races on dirt in 2017.



Through its relationship with Tony Stewart Racing and the World of Outlaws, Arctic Cat hopes to bolster its designation as the ultimate off road riding experience and align itself with the best of the best in short-track racing.

“The World of Outlaws [Sprint Car Series] gives us a platform to speak to people that appreciate hard work, adventure, and precision as much as we do,” said Arctic Cat Chief Marketing Officer Greg Williamson.

With Schatz’s freshly wrapped Arctic Cat car in tow, the partnership will kick off in full force at DIRTcar Nationals next week, at Volusia Speedway Park, offering fans the opportunity to get some true hands-on driving experience on rural Florida testing ground surrounded by water, swamp, gators, and snakes.

Catering to the do-it-yourself nature of World of Outlaw fans, Arctic Cat aims to get their vehicles in front of them for an up-close-and-personal experience. Arctic Cat will host ride-and-drives at a handful of World of Outlaws events, giving fans the opportunity to test drive their vehicles. At other Series events, mobile displays will allow fans to interact with snow and dirt vehicles alike.

About Arctic Cat

The Arctic Cat brand is among the most widely recognized and respected in the recreational vehicle industry. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-sides and snowmobiles, in addition to related parts, garments and accessories under the Arctic Cat® and Motorfist® brand names. Arctic Cat Inc.’s world headquarters is located in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “ACAT.” More information about Arctic Cat and its products is available at www.arcticcat.com.

To learn more about Arctic Cat, visit https://www.arcticcat.com/. Follow Arctic Cat on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/arcticcat.atv/, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/arcticcat_atv and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/arcticcat_atv/.

The World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series is brought to fans across the country by many important sponsors and partners, including: Craftsman (Official Tool), Arctic Cat (Official Side-by-Side Recreational Vehicle) Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), Morton Buildings (Official Building), Sears (Official Home Store), The Kenny Wallace Dirt Racing Experience (Official Racing Experience) and VP Racing Fuels (Official Racing Fuel); in addition to contingency sponsors, including: Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, Edelbrock, JE Pistons, KSE Racing Products, MSD, Penske Shocks, and Superflow Dynos; along with manufacturer sponsors, including: Impact Racing Products, Intercomp, Racing Electronics, and TNT Rescue.

Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws®, based in Concord, N.C., is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws.DIRTVision ® also broadcasts all World of Outlaws events over the Internet to fans around the world. Learn more about the World of Outlaws.

