1. Phoenix open test gets 2017 season rolling: For the first time in 2017, all of the full-season entries in the Verizon IndyCar Series gather this week for the open test at Phoenix Raceway.

Twenty-one cars are entered for the two-day test Friday and Saturday on the 1-mile oval in Avondale, Arizona, steeped in Indy car history. From 1964-2005, 61 races were contested on the track, with legendary names the likes of A.J. Foyt, Mario Andretti, Al and Bobby Unser, Johnny Rutherford and Rick Mears among the winners.

For the Phoenix Raceway open test entry list, click here.

The Verizon IndyCar Series made a much-anticipated return to Phoenix Raceway in 2016 with another great, Scott Dixon, etching his name into the victory ledger. The driver of the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing entry recorded his 40th career Indy car win that night, moving the Kiwi into sole possession of fourth place on the all-time chart.

Dixon is among the open test entries this week, his four-car Ganassi team making its first public showing since switching to Honda engines and aero kits for this season. Other notable changes for the test will see Josef Newgarden making his public debut with Team Penske in the No. 2 Chevrolet, while teammate Simon Pagenaud turns his first laps in the No. 1 Chevy signifying his stature as the reigning Verizon IndyCar Series champion.

Carlos Munoz (No. 14 car) and Conor Daly (No. 4) will take to the track in AJ Foyt Racing’s ABC Supply-sponsored entries, now part of the Chevrolet contingent. Reigning Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires champion Ed Jones is the only current fulltime rookie in the field and is paired with Sebastien Bourdais at Dale Coyne Racing.

Test sessions both days run from 3-6 and 8-11 p.m. ET. Saturday is free to the public, with gates opening at 2 p.m. ET and with an all-driver autograph session taking place between practices. Live video streaming (without commentary) of all practice sessions will be available at racecontrol.indycar.com.

2. Tony Stewart Foundation sponsoring Indy 500 entry: Former Verizon IndyCar Series and three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart is returning to the Indianapolis 500 – as a car sponsor.

Stewart’s charity, the Tony Stewart Foundation, announced Tuesday that it has formed Team One Cure to create awareness, enthusiasm, and understanding for the Flint Animal Cancer Center at Colorado State University that develops cutting-edge cancer treatments for humans and pets.

To raise more awareness of the program, Team One Cure will sponsor the entry for the No. 77 Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda in the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.

Stewart, who retired from NASCAR competition following the 2016 season, has long been an advocate for children and animals, especially those facing serious illness. The opportunity to pair Team One Cure with the Indy 500 was one he couldn’t pass up.

“We learned that, with the One Cure program, cancer treatment breakthroughs are happening through collaboration between scientists and doctors working with both people and pets,” said Stewart, who captured the 1996-97 Verizon IndyCar Series crown before turning his attention to stock cars. “It perfectly fits with my foundation’s missions to help children and animals. Sam Schmidt represents the very best in an injured racer overcoming adversity, plus we share the passion to win at IMS.”

Schmidt, a quadriplegic as a result of an Indy car testing crash in 2000, has become one of the leading INDYCAR team owners. He also founded Conquer Paralysis Now, the foundation devoted to finding a paralysis cure through increased scientific research.

“Very pleased to be participating in the 101st Running of the Indy 500 with such a fantastic program as Team One Cure,” Schmidt said. “Tony is the most generous guy I know in motorsports and his charitable efforts on behalf of children and animals in need is unbelievable, so this is a perfect fit. With the team at Colorado State University making such huge strides in cancer research, this will truly be a cause we can get behind. That, combined with both of our extreme desires to win this race, should make for a really competitive entry.”

Indianapolis 500 entries for one-off drivers Juan Pablo Montoya (Team Penske), Oriol Servia (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) and Sage Karam (Dreyer & Reinbold Racing) have previously been announced. The driver of the No. 77 Team One Cure/Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda will be named at a future date.

Practice for the 101st Indianapolis 500 begins May 15 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with two days of qualifications set for May 20-21. The race is on May 28 and airs live (11 a.m. ET) on ABC and the Advance Auto Parts INDYCAR Radio Network. For ticket information, visit IMS.com.

3. Franchitti, Cheever, McLaren newest Hall of Fame nominees: Two Indianapolis 500 winners and one of the most legendary names in motorsport are the newest nominees for the Auto Racing Hall of Fame at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. New to the ballot in 2017 are three-time Indy 500 winner Dario Franchitti and 1998 Indy 500 champion Eddie Cheever Jr., along with legendary driver and car constructor Bruce McLaren.

Those three join 13 holdover nominees on the ballot. An esteemed panel of auto racing journalists, participants and historians will select the 2017 inductees, who will be announced on Founders Day, March 20, the 108th anniversary of the day the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Company was officially formed.

4. Schmidt Peterson adds Copper Moon as official coffee provider: Indiana company Copper Moon Coffee announced a partnership with Verizon IndyCar Series team Schmidt Peterson Motorsports to serve as the team’s official coffee provider through 2018. The Copper Moon brand is about uniqueness, alignment, and precision – much like Schmidt Peterson Motorsports and its drivers Mikhail Aleshin and James Hinchcliffe.

“The people and product at Copper Moon encapsulate the same values that we, as a team, all appreciate and try to model on a daily basis,” said Sam Schmidt, co-owner of Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. “Our entire team is very excited about this new partnership; there tends to be a lot of early mornings in our sport, and their love for coffee knows no bounds. We’re very happy to have Copper Moon on board, and we look forward to a great partnership and great coffee.”

Copper Moon is launching several new products this spring including an assortment of shelf-stable, ready-to-drink, cold-brew coffees and other new single-cup coffees.

“Our core values of integrity, trust and hospitality pair well with the values we have seen exhibited by our friends at Schmidt Peterson Motorsports,” said Brad Gutwein, CEO of Copper Moon Coffee. “We are pleased that our perfectly roasted, single origin world coffees will help fuel the SPM team with a win every morning and win in every race.”

5. Green Savoree names PPG Industries official paint sponsor: Green Savoree Racing Promotions announced a new partnership with PPG Industries, naming the company as the official paint sponsor of all three GSRP race properties: the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Honda Indy Toronto and Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

PPG, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and operating in 70 countries worldwide, is an industry leader in high-performance automotive refinish products. PPG boasts an impressive history of more than 35 years in motorsports and is a market leader in coatings, innovation, sustainability, and color.

“We are thrilled to partner with PPG across our entire portfolio of race properties,” said Kevin Savoree, president and COO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions. “PPG is consistently on the cutting edge of innovation and aligns with our company’s goals to deliver outstanding results. With PPG’s long history in motorsports sponsorship, the relationship with GSRP is a natural fit and we are looking forward to seeing all facets of the partnership in action during the 2017 season.”

6. Drivers added to Mazda Road to Indy levels: The Mazda Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires, the developmental ladder for drivers and teams aspiring to reach the Verizon IndyCar Series, announced several drivers joining teams for the 2017 season in all three tiers.

In Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires, the top MRTI level, Carlin announced the addition of Matheus Leist and Zachary Claman DeMelo, while Team Pelfrey welcomed back Juan Piedrahita.

In Pro Mazda Championship presented by Cooper Tires, multi-time expert class champion Bobby Eberle returns to drive for World Speed Motorsports while Max Hanratty moves up from Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship powered by Mazda competition to race for Leading Edge Grand Prix. In USF2000, Norway’s Ayla Agren rejoins Team Pelfrey, for whom she won the 2014 F1600 title, while Guyana’s Calvin Ming has joined Pabst Racing.

Leist is the reigning BRDC British F3 champion. The 18-year-old Brazilian is considered a top prospect on the European racing scene after success in both Formula 4 and Formula 3 in the United Kingdom.

“I had quite a few options open to me in 2017, but a combination of things, including the opportunities in the U.S. and on the Mazda Road to Indy ladder, made Indy Lights a great option for me,” Leist said. “I have raced against Carlin before, so I know how hard they push as a team to win. I’m incredibly excited to get out on track in the car and get the season underway.”

Leist’s had two wins and seven podiums in 2015 British Formula 4 competition. He moved up to BRDC British F3 in 2016, winning four races and collecting 11 podiums to claim the 2016 title.

Claman DeMelo joins Carlin in 2017 after competing for Juncos Racing in Indy Lights last season, when he finished ninth in the championship. The Canadian raced with Carlin for selected rounds of the 2015 F3 Cup.

“Carlin, to me, represent one of the most professional teams that strive for only the best and I’ve no doubt that 2017 will be a great experience,” Claman DeMelo said.

Piedrahita, from Colombia, had six top-10 finishes for Team Pelfrey in Indy Lights in 2016. This year will mark the 25-year-old’s fourth season in the series.

“I couldn’t be happier to rejoin Team Pelfrey for the 2017 Indy Lights season. After working with the crew last year, I knew it was the right fit coming into this year,” Piedrahita said. “Gary (Neal, team manager) and Yves (Touron, engineer) have given me a lot of confidence and they always have a very competitive car at every track. We are going be extremely competitive this year and, for sure, we are going to seal the deal in the Freedom 100.”

Sources: Curt Cavin/Verizon IndyCar Series PR