Information Regarding Evergreen’s 2/11 “Winter Blues 100s” Enduros

February 10, 2017

Everyone, with the recent snowfall and below freezing temps, we need a little cleanup time tomorrow morning so we will be pushing the racing start time to 2 PM. Thank you all for understanding this. We hope that everyone is ready for some great Enduro racing. Pit gates will open at 11:30 AM

NOTICE: Due to broken boards on the bridge north of the speedway is closed to all traffic. While vehicles over three ton are always forbidden to use this bridge, speedway officials wanted to let the rest of their fans, drivers, and crewmembers know about the road closure. The track can be accessed by using Butler Drive or Old Turnpike Road to Mill Mountain Road.

Sources: Gene Ostrowski/Evergreen Raceway PR



