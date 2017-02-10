Stafford Springs, CT — Stafford Motor Speedway is proud to welcome Maybury Material Handling back to its family of contingency partners for the 2017 season. For the second consecutive year, Maybury will once again present a contingency bonus of $150 to each SK Modified® feature winner as well as a $125 bonus for each SK Light feature winner. Maybury’s contingency bonus will bring the weekly SK Modified® winner’s check up to $1,700 and the SK Light winner’s to $550.

“We’re happy to once again be part of the race program at Stafford,” said John Maybury, President of Maybury Material Handling. “Last year was a great year for us and we’re looking forward to seeing some more of the most exciting short track racing around.”

Maybury Material Handling will also return as the primary sponsor of Cam McDermott’s #5 SK Modified car with a brand new look for the 2017 season. In addition, Maybury is also working on plans to bring children to the races during throughout 2017 season.

“We’re going to be sponsoring Cam McDermott once again, he has an all new paint scheme for the 2017,” said Maybury. “Our company colors are still blue and white but Cam has come up with a great looking yellow scheme that should really pop and stand out among the SK Modified® cars under the lights, we can’t wait to see just how good the car is going to look. We’re also working on a program where we can bring kids who are either in the hospital or in a distressed situation to the track to watch the races, we’re excited about this great program.”

Since 1976, Maybury Material Handling has been designing, supplying, and servicing a wide variety of material handling equipment throughout New England. Maybury provides customers from a wide range of industries with solutions to move, lift, and store their parts and products. Maybury has become one of the largest and most successful material handling companies in the Northeast with nearly 100 employees operating as a distributor for approximately 1,300 manufacturers. Maybury supplies virtually all types of material handling equipment, including many ergonomic & productivity enhancing products. Customers range from large manufacturers to small, family-owned businesses. A diverse product line, knowledgeable personnel, and an emphasis on safety combine to make Maybury a recognizable leader in the material handling industry.

“We continue to grow our customer base and as that continues to grow, we’re also looking for new talent to join our team here at Maybury,” said Maybury. We’re in search of service technicians to help cover our ever expanding customer base in both Connecticut and Western Massachusetts.”

The first Maybury contingency bonuses of the 2017 season will be up for grabs during Stafford Speedway’s 46th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler Weekend on April 28-30. Tickets for the “Greatest Race in the History of Spring” are on sale now at the Speedway Box Office. Tickets are priced at $40.00 for adult general admission tickets, $5.00 for children ages 6-14, and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge when accompanied by an adult. Reserved seating is priced at $42.00 for all ages. As always, Stafford Motor Speedway offers free parking with overnight parking available. All tickets are good for both Saturday and Sunday admission. All ticket prices include 10% CT Admission Tax.

For more information on the 46th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler, or to order tickets, contact the Stafford Motor Speedway track office at 860-684-2783 or visit us on the web at www.staffordspeedway.com.

Sources: Scott Running/Stafford Motor Speedway PR