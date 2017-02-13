Montréal, QC – 2017-02-13 – The American Canadian Tour is pleased to announce the 2017 Serie ACT schedule, which will feature six (6) events in the Province of Quebec, under the direction of a new management team.

Marc Patrick Roy will serve as the Managing Director for the Serie ACT in Quebec. “M.P. Roy is a familiar presence at short tracks in Quebec and the northeastern U.S., and brings a wealth of knowledge and renewed enthusiasm to his new position”, said ACT President Tom Curley. “We are delighted to have him join our team. He brings with him a strong team of officials who have been involved in ACT racing for many years, in a variety of capacities. We look forward to the 2017 Serie ACT events”, concluded Curley.

“I am excited to put my team of officials together”, declared Roy. “I had the opportunity to work with each of them in the past. These are very honest, professional individuals, with a tremendous knowledge of stock car racing and know what is expected to run a smooth show”, he finished.

The 2017 schedule kicks off on Saturday, June 10 at the Autodrome Montmagny and will crown the 2017 Champion at the final event on September 2 at that venue. Each event will be 100 laps.

“I am very excited with the fact that ACT will remain in Quebec in 2017. Yes, the announcement comes a little later than originally anticipated, but it is a very good schedule and will meet everyone’s expectations. I am also very pleased to know that we can count on a guy like M.P. Roy to lead our Canadian series. I have total confidence in his abilities to do so”, said Donald Theetge.

Experience will be evident with the Serie ACT Officials. Martin Boilard has been with ACT for 11 years, and is one of the most dynamic flagmen in short track racing. Other returning officials include Alain Maltais, also an ACT veteran of 11 seasons, behind the wheel of the pace car, and Thomas Maltais who will serve as a pit steward. Joining them will be Lucie Jean, who has been involved in stock car racing for over 25 years on various race teams, and Pierre Girard whose expertise helped guide many Quebec competitors, and who was recognized in 1996 with the Crew Chief of the Year Award.

“I want to thank the drivers who mobilized themselves in favor of the continuation of the Serie. Without their work, especially that of Donald Theetge, Patrick Laperle, Dany Trepanier and Jonathan Bouvrette, this reorganization would have been much more difficult and complex,” concluded Roy.

For more information, contact MP Roy at mproy@lesentreprisesmproyinc. com, 514-907-1773, or ACT at media@acttour.com.

2017 SCHEDULE

SERIE ACT Late Model

DATE TRACK FORMAT

1. Saturday, June 10 AUTODROME MONTMAGNY 100 laps

2. Saturday, June 24 AUTODROME MONTMAGNY 100 laps

3. Saturday, July 8 AUTODROME ET-EUSTACHE 100 laps

4. Saturday, July 22 AUTODROME MONTMAGNY 100 laps

5. Saturday, August 19 AUTODROME ST-EUSTACHE 100 laps

6. Saturday, September 2 AUTODROME MONTMAGNY 100 laps