China Grove, N.C. (February 13, 2017) — Fresh off the heels of a breakthrough 2016 NASCAR season, Precision Performance Motorsports (PPM) has been hard at work building a fleet of NASCAR XFINITY and K&N Pro Series East cars, improving their new facility in North Carolina, and preparing for the 2017 season. With ten XFINITY Series cars and four K&N Pro Series East cars, equipment and talented people, PPM plans to further progress both programs in the upcoming year.

Over the past few years, PPM has become a seasoned team capable of laying the groundwork to build a customizable program around a driver to match their particular needs. A developing driver can progress from the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East to the XFINITY Series with PPM.

PPM’s history in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East dates back to 2011 debuting with driver Brandon Gdovic. Since then, the team has earned 28 top-10 finishes, 13 top-fives, and a win with multiple rookie drivers. Much of the 2016 season was spent improving the K&N program in preparation for 2017 including personnel and equipment.

PPM made their debut in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at Watkins Glen International with rookie Gdovic behind the wheel. In his first-ever trip to a NASCAR road course, the team posted a 13th-place finish, besting many veteran teams and drivers. 2016 saw continued success with Rookies Anthony Kumpen and Jordan Anderson having career-best races with PPM, while Gdovic continued to showcase his talent on oval tracks.

Principle driver, Gdovic, has since transitioned into the General Manager role at PPM. This new leadership role has been coupled with a successful foray into road course racing. Only two months into 2017 and he has already competed in the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, the 24 Hours at Dubai, and four TCR Middle East races. His busy road course racing schedule has opened the door (or seat, should we say) for other drivers to grow in their stock car racing careers with the backing of a team that has proven success.

In 2017, PPM plans to run a partial XFINITY Series schedule, beginning with the PowerShares QQQ 300 at Daytona International Speedway in February with NASCAR Euro Series Champion Anthony Kumpen, and the K&N Pro Series East schedule with drivers to be announced. PPM still has races available in the XFINITY Series as well as up to a full season in the K&N Pro Series East for funded drivers.

For additional information on opportunities available for funded drivers at Precision Performance Motorsports, contact Rick Gdovic at Rick@ppm646.com or at 757-890-2801

About Precision Performance Motorsports Owned by Rick and Kelly Gdovic, Precision Performance Motorsports (PPM) is a China Grove, North Carolina based auto racing team that fields entries in the NASCAR XFINITY Series and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East. PPM provides a comprehensive driver development program, race car rentals, setup and pull down rig services, test consultation, and driver coaching. For more information, visit Precision Performance Motorsports on Facebook, @PrecisionPerf on Twitter, and visit the website at www.ppm646.com

Sources: Precision Performance Motorsports PR