B YRAM, Miss. (April 15, 2017) Making it a perfect weekend at the Jackson Motor Speedway, Tennessee’s Brian Bell is the undisputed 2017 King of the Wings with the Lucas Oil ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints and the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region.

Gridding the A-Feature fourth on Saturday night, the FSR Radiators No. 23b advanced to the lead on the ninth circuit. Taking the top spot from the No. 26 of Marshall Skinner, the Marion, Arkansas driver battled back to reclaim the point on Lap 17. Working the back markers, it was traffic negotiation that would be Skinner’s undoing. Getting caught behind a slower machine on Lap 21, Bell split the difference and advanced to the lead and the win.

Skinner would have to setting for the runner-up spot with Tim Crawley advancing from seventh to complete the night’s podium. Derek Hagar was fourth after starting second with Zach Pringle rounding out the top-five.

Making the trip for Saturday’s regional showdown, Ernie Ainsworth was sixth after starting ninth with Ray Allen Kulhanek eighth from 13th. Jacob Lucas crossed ninth with Mississippi’s Shane Morgan rounding out the top-ten. The Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region hits the track again on May 5 at the Heart O’ Texas Speedway in Waco and the Gator Motorplex in Willis, Texas on May 6 . The Lucas Oil ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints race again on April 28 and 29 at Deep South Speedway in Loxley, Ala. For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series and the over 150 dates that make up both National and Regional tours in 2017, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com Race Results: ASCS Gulf South Region / SOS

Jackson Motor Speedway – Byram, Miss.

King of the Wings II

Saturday, April 15, 2017 Car Count: 24 Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 01-Shane Morgan[1]; 2. 93-Jake Knight[2]; 3. 57-Jacob Lucas[5]; 4. 52L-Ray Stevison[4]; 5. 00-Tristan Lee[6]; 6. B52-Bill Mason[3]; 7. 5-Channin Tankersley[7] Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 88T-Tim Crawley[1]; 2. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth[3]; 3. 42-Andy McElhannon[4]; 4. 21T-Ray Allen Kulhanek[5]; 5. 9-Lane Whittington[6]; 6. 116-Nick Snyder[7]; 7. 88-Brandon Blenden[2] Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 8Z-Zach Pringle[5]; 2. 76-Zane Lawrence[6]; 3. 29-Kyle Amerson[1]; 4. 6-Dustin Gates[4]; 5. 21-Kevin Hinkle[2]; 6. 52-Cody Karl[3] A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 23B-Brian Bell[4]; 2. 26-Marshall Skinner[1]; 3. 88T-Tim Crawley[7]; 4. 9JR-Derek Hagar[2]; 5. 8Z-Zach Pringle[5]; 6. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth[9]; 7. 76-Zane Lawrence[6]; 8. 21T-Ray Allen Kulhanek[13]; 9. 57-Jacob Lucas[11]; 10. 01-Shane Morgan[8]; 11. 42-Andy McElhannon[12]; 12. 116-Nick Snyder[20]; 13. 93-Jake Knight[10]; 14. 9-Lane Whittington[18]; 15. 21-Kevin Hinkle[19]; 16. 52L-Ray Stevison[15]; 17. B52-Bill Mason[22]; 18. 6-Dustin Gates[16]; 19. 4M-Michael Miller[3]; 20. 88-Brandon Blenden[23]; 21. 29-Kyle Amerson[14]; 22. 00-Tristan Lee[17]; 23. 52-Cody Karl[21]; 24. 5-Channin Tankersley[24]