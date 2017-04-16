BECHTELSVILLE, PA. April 16, 2017 . . . Kyle Weiss, Brian Shuey and Ryan Lilick didn’t fare well in their outings during opening night racing at Grandview Speedway last Saturday night.

In their second showing of the season all three more than made up for it as they all ended their night in victory lane in their respective division on Checkered Flag Fan Club Night.

NASCAR T.P. Trailers 358 Modified action saw Kyle Weiss inherit the lead from race leader Danny Erb on the 25th lap of the 35-lap main event when mechanical problems forced Erb to the sidelines. Weiss, who dedicated the win to promoter Bruce Rogers, who recently passed away, commented that Erb, “had the right line and the field covered,” before he broke.

Weiss’ $3,500 payday didn’t come easy since five-time point champion Duane Howard and defending and ten-time point champion Craig Von Dohren were bumper-to-bumper in the final stages of the event. It was Weiss’ first win of the year and his fourth career triumph.

Brian Shuey led the entire 25-laps of the BRC NASCAR LM feature for his first win of the current campaign and his 21st career win on a track he considered “very racy.”

In the 25-lap NASCAR Sportsman feature, Ryan Lilick outgunned Paul Houseknecht on a restart and went on two claim his season first win by a narrow margin over runner-up Mike Lisowski, who found out Lilick was on a mission determined to win.

Proving the feature winners had the proper decals and met the necessary requirements, they received monetary awards from T.P. Trailers, Limerick, and products from V.P. Racing Fuels if they ran gas.

Erb wasted no time keeping the Terry Fasnacht-owned No. 44 at the front of the 28-car starting grid on the initial green with Brian Krummel, rookie Joe Fanelli, Weiss and Addison Meitzler, returning after being out of action for numerous years, in pursuit.

A lap four, fourth turn tangle regrouped the field, but that didn’t deter Erb as he kept the momentum going to continue his pace. By this time, however, Brian Krummel, Mike Gular, Weiss, and Meitzler completed second through fifth.

Weiss overtook second on the 13th lap restart needed when Meitzler stopped in the second turn with a flat time. At the same time, Howard advanced to third to make it a three-way battle for the lead.

Erb’s hard fought efforts were in vain when he stopped in turn four to bring out the caution and out of contention. Erb’s loss was Weiss’ gain since Weiss was now the new leader. Weiss held onto the lead when action resumed, but now pressure was coming from Howard, Kyle Borror, Gular and Von Dohren. Lurking in the wings trying to break into the top five was Jeff Strunk coming off a feature win the previous night.

As hard as they tried no one was able to pass Weiss as he went on for the win. Chasing him across the line were Howard, Von Dohren, Gular, and Strunk.

Weiss, Jared Umbenhauer, and bobby Gunther-Walsh were the heat winners. The consi winner was Kenny Gilmore.

BRC Late Model action saw Shuey take off at the drop of the green and immediately pulled away from the 14-car field.

Chasing him down were Steve Wilson, last week’s feature winner Ron Kline, Wayne Pfeil and Bryon Sipe.

Kline’s hopes of two-in-a-row vanished when he stopped in the fourth turn for the second yellow with 13 laps complete.

Shuey was still the leader on the restart while Wilson, Pfeil, Sipe and defending point champion Chuck Schutz tried to change the status.

Shuey kept everyone behind him and went on chalk up the win in the 25-lap feature.

Shuey and Steve Todorow won the heats.

In the Sportsman feature, Ryan Lilick became the new leader on the fifth lap restart when he made his way past early leader Paul Houseknecht.

Within no time Lilick had a sizeable lead built up leaving Houseknecht, Mike Lisowski, Ryan Beltz and brother Kyle Lilick trailing him trying to catch him.

Lisowski overtook second on the 12th lap and started running the high line to reel him in. He was gaining ground as the laps wound down and the 21st caution regrouped the pack. Lilick held his own and Lisowski gave him no chance to make an error.

With two laps to go Lisowski made a run the outside along the homestretch, but found himself pinched out of running room

No one passed Lilick and he collected his first win of the current campaign and fourth career. Chasing him across were Lisowski, defending point champion Jordan Henn, Houseknecht and Beltz.

Heats were won by Lisowski, Houseknecht and R. Lilick. Brian Hirthler, opening night feature winner won the consi.

NASCAR stock car racing action returns to Grandview Speedway on Saturday, April 22nd with racing starting at 7 p.m. Included in the four division card of racing will be the TP Trailers 358 Modifieds, BRC Late Models, and Sportsman along with a special appearance by the Blast from the Past Vintage racers. Admission is $15 for adults while youngsters 11 and under are admitted free.

RACE RESULTS

NASCAR T.P. Trailers Modified Feature (35-Laps): 1. Kyle Weiss, 2. Duane Howard, 3. Craig Von Dohren, 4. Mike Gular, 5. Jeff Strunk, 6. Jared Umbenhauer, 7. Kyle Borror, 8. Kevin Hirthler, 9. Brian Krummel, 10. Kenny Gilmore, 11. John Willman, 12. Doug Manmiller, 13. Addison Meitzler, 14. Chris Esposito, 15. Brian Houseknecht, 16. Justin Grim, 17. Bobby Gunther-Walsh, 18. Chris Gambler, 19. Joe Fanelli, 20. Dan Waisempacher, 21. Ryan Grim, 22. Blaine Bracelin, 23. Danny Erb, 24. Ron Seltmann Jr., 25. Brigg Danner, 26. Brett Gilmore, 27. Ray Swinehart 28. Mike Kellner. DNQ: Kory Fleming and Brandon Whitmoyer.

BRC Late Model Feature (25-Laps): 1. Brian Shuey, 2. Wayne Pfeil, 3. Steve Wilson, 4. Bryon Sipe, 5. Chuck Schutz, 6. Blaine Emery, 7. Kyle Merkel, 8. Steve Todorow, 9. Jordan Knepp, 10. Todd Ravel, 11. Ron Kline, 12. Dan Hoffman, 13. Shawn Horning, 14. Andy Cassel. DNS: Damon Neff.

Sportsman Feature (25-Laps): 1. Ryan Lilick, 2. Mike Lisowski, 3. Jordan Henn, 4. Paul Houseknecht, 5. Ryan Beltz, 6. Craig Whitmoyer, 7. Ryan Lilick, 8. Jack Butler, 9. Louden Reimert, 10. Mike Mammana, 11. Brian Hirthler, 12. Mark Kemmerer, 13. Dean Bachman, 14. Joe Funk III, 15. Brad Grim, 16. Brad Arnold, 17. Dylan Swinehart, 18. Ryan Higgs, 19. Jesse Landis, 20. John McGovern, 21. Kurt Bettler, 22. Andrew Kreis, 23. Kenny Bock, 24. Ryan Shupp. DNQ: Andy Clemmer, Jeromy Guistwite, Pat Conrad, Mark Kemmerer, Nathan Mohr.

COMING EVENTS:

Saturday, April 22, 7 p.m. TP Trailers NASCAR 358 Modifieds, BRC Late Models and Sportsman along with Blast from the Past Vintage racers.

Saturday, April 29, 7 p.m. TP Trailers NASCAR 358 Modifieds, BRC Late Models, and Sportsman.

Starting with May 6th Saturday night events will have spectator gates open at 5:30 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 6, 7:30 p.m. TP Trailers NASCAR 358 Modifieds, BRC Late Models, and Sportsman stock cars.

Sunday, May 7, 1 p.m. Enduro and Blast from the Past Vintage car racing

Sources: Vicki Gehris/Ernie Saxton Communications, Inc.