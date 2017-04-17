Pensacola, Florida – Southern Super Series presented by Sunoco racers making their way to the Gulf Coast for a doubleheader weekend on April 28-29 will have 1,000 extra reasons to finish well. Series promoter Tim Bryant has announced that there will be a $1,000 bonus on the line for the driver recording the best average finish at Five Flags Speedway (FL) and Mobile International Speedway (AL).

The doubleheader weekend will kick off on Friday, April 28 in Pensacola, Florida with 100 laps of racing at Five Flags. Racers will then make the trip to nearby Irvington, Alabama for a 95-lap affair at Mobile.

“With this being the only doubleheader on the Southern Super series schedule this year, the Gulf Coast Bonus Bucks will be a little extra incentive for the teams to compete for,” said Southern Super Series Director Tim Bryant. “While most Bonus programs are designated for the winners, this $1,000 cash award is just as likely to go to a guy who doesn’t win either night.”

In all, a total of $12,000 could be up for grabs for one lucky driver during the weekend. With both races paying $5,000-to-win, the $1,000 bonus bucks and a pair of $500 fast qualifier awards up for grabs, there will be plenty of incentive for race teams.

2016 Southern Super Series champion Donnie Wilson, current SSS points leader Stephen Nasse and one of the nation’s hottest drivers, Casey Roderick, are among those expected to be in attendance for both races.

The double-header weekend kicks off Friday, April 28at Five Flags for the Rubber & Specialties 100 before the series heads over to Alabama for the KSJ 95 at Mobile.

Race fans can find more information by visiting www.5flagsspeedway.com and www.mobilespeedway.net.

For those unable to attend the doubleheader weekend, both races will be broadcast live via pay-per-view broadcasts on Speed51.com.

Sources: 51 Sports/Southern Super Series PR