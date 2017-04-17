TULSA, Okla. (April 17, 2017) Winning a Golden Driller at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire is one of the hardest prizes to earn in Motorsports. With a field exceeding 300, making the 24 car A-Feature is an accomplishment in and of itself.

Thanks to Randy LaJoie, one driver just might get that chance in the 32nd edition of the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, happening January 9-13, 2018 inside the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Thanks to Randy LaJoie, one driver just might get that chance in the 32nd edition of the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, happening January 9-13, 2018 inside the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Even tougher is having to come from the back, but what if you had a $50,000 reason to do so?

Even tougher is having to come from the back, but what if you had a $50,000 reason to do so?

Here’s the deal. If a driver who wins their preliminary night just happens to be running a seat from the Joie of Seating, they are in the running to take the challenge. Following the BC Forever Pole Dash, the pole sitter will have a choice to drop to the tail. If they don’t take it, then next Prelim Night winner in a LaJoie seat will have a choice so four drivers could potentially have a chance to say yes to the challenge.

Talking with Emmett Hahn about the challenge, the event co-founder replied, “Randy is the one putting this deal together for these drivers, and I figured it could be a fun deal for the teams and the fans. It’s nothing new to put up a bonus to win from the back, but doing it at the Chili Bowl, it might be more exciting than when ‘ ol Jac Haudenschild won the Front Row Challenge.”

LaJoie, who is a two time NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion, began manufacturing seats in 1996 in order to better accommodate what he felt was a safer, and much more custom fitted seat. Randy has jokingly, but at the same time as serious as can be, stated “I’ve been a crash test dummy for quite a few years”. His crash in 1984 during the Twin 125’s is proof of that.

“On this deal, I am promoting my company because I want these drivers to be as safe as possible, but at the same time I want to add something fun, and give a driver a chance to make a little extra money. With the track crew they have, a guy can come through the field so it should be exciting to watch.”

More details will be released by LaJoie as the event draws closer.

Tickets for the 32nd running of the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire are currently up for renewal. The deadline to renew is Friday, April 28, 2017. Tickets will be pulled by hand over the next month. As soon as all renewed tickets have been pulled, new ticket orders will be filled as long as tickets are available.

Reserved Seat tickets for the 32nd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire are sold in four day (Wednesday-Saturday) and five day (Tuesday-Saturday) packages only. Tuesday’s opening night is the only individual reserved seat that is sold as an individual day ticket. Four day tickets are $227, plus shipping. Five day tickets are $282, plus shipping.

Cost of shipping varies on the number of ticket orders and the location we are shipping. All tickets purchased by fans outside of the United States will be held at will call.

If a Reserved Seat ticket cannot be procured, Pit Passes will be on sale at the event and never sell out. The Pit Pass allows fans access to the back straightaway on a first come, first served basis. Pit Passes are $45 per weekday, and $60 on Saturday. Buying concurrent days does save the buyer money.

If someone with a Reserved Seat would like to upgrade to a Combo Ticket/Pit Pass, the cost is $20 per day. Upgrading to a combo pass must be done at the event.

All current ticket holders will be sent a renewal form via USPS. The offices of the Chili Bowl Nationals are open Monday-Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT). Starting March 1, 2017, tickets can be renewed by phone by calling (918) 838-3777. If sending in the renewal form, those can be returned by mail to 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112 or by fax to (918) 836-5517. Tickets can be purchased with Visa. MasterCard, Cash, Check, or Money Order. Orders will not be taken via email or social media.

Times and other event information will be published as the event draws closer. For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, log onto http://www.chilibowl.com

Quick Notes:

What: 32nd annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

When: January 9-13, 2018

Where: River Spirt Expo Center – Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Ticket Information:

Ticket Renewals: March 1, 2017 – April 28, 2017

Four Day Ticket: $227 (Wednesday-Saturday)

Five Day Ticket: $282 (Tuesday-Saturday)

**Price listed does not include shipping.

Contact:

Phone: (918) 838-3777

Fax: (918) 836-5517

Mail: 1141 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Chili Bowl Online:

Website: http://www.chilibowl.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/chilibowlnationals

Twitter: (@cbnationals)

Official Hashtag: #ChiliBowl2018

Instagram: cbnationals

Snap Chat: TheChiliBowl cbnationals

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Champions:

Year – Driver (Owner)

2017 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2016 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2015 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2014 – Bryan Clauson (Joe Dooling/Rusty Kunz/Curb Records)

2013 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2012 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2011 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2010 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2009 – Sammy Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2008 – Damion Gardner (Jason Leffler)

2007 – Tony Stewart (Tony Stewart Motorsports)

2006 – Tim McCreadie (Steve Smith)

2005 – Tracy Hines (Wilke – Pak)

2004 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

2003 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

2002 – Tony Stewart (Keith Kunz)

2001 – Jay Drake (Keith Kunz)

2000 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

1999 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

1998 – Sammy Swindell (Pete Willoughby)

1997 – Billy Boat (John Lawson)

1996 – Sammy Swindell (Rusty Kunz / Jay McKinnie)

1995 – Donnie Beechler (Zarounian Motorsports)

1994 – Andy Hillenburg (Keith Kuntz / Rusty Kunz)

1993 – Dave Blaney (Ralph Potter)

1992 – Sammy Swindell (Dave Ellis)

1991 – Lealand McSpadden (Andy Bondio)

1990 – John Heydenreich (Tony Finley)

1989 – Sammy Swindell (Jack Runyon)

1988 – Scott Hatton (Jerry Hatton)

1987 – Rich Vogler (Bob Lowe)

VIROC Champions: Tanner Thorson (2016), Sammy Swindell (2015, 2012, 2011, 2009), Kyle Larson (2014 and 2017), Kevin Swindell (2013), Brad Loyet (2010)

Trade Show: A long standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Tuesday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.

=======================================

Lucas Oil Products is the title sponsor of the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. More information about the products available from Lucas Oil can be found at http://www.lucasoil.com . General Tire is the presenting sponsor of the Chili Bowl. A complete inventory of tires offered by General Tire can be found at http://www.generaltire.com

Vacuworx Global is the title sponsor of the VIROC which brings past Chili Bowl Champions as well as champions from around the world together for a single 20 lap race to see who is the best of the best. For more information about Vacuworx log onto www.vacuworx.com. For more information on past champions of the VIROC, log onto www.theviroc.com.