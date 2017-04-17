Saturday, April 22 – Open Practice for all divisions except for SYRA & Bandoleros. Pits Open at 9 am and pit admission is $20. Rookie practice begins at 11 am and all divisions run 12-5.

Saturday, May 6th – Open Practice for all divisions except for SYRA & Bandoleros. Pits Open at 9 am and pit admission is $20. Rookie practice begins at 11 am and all divisions run 12-5.

Friday, May 12th – Minicups & Bandoleros ONLY. Pits open at 3 pm, Practice from 4 till 7 pm. $20 pit admission.

Wednesday, May 24 – Fast Friday Practice – Pits open at 3 pm, practice runs from 4-7 pm. $20 pit admission.

Wednesday, June 21 – Open Wheel Wednesday Practice

Open to Modifieds, NEMA & NEMA Lights. Pits open at 10 am.

Tuesday, July 11 US/SLM Pro Stock Practice

Open to Pro Stocks, Super Late Models, Legends and Pro 4 Modifieds.

Stay tuned here and on all of our social media for the addiction of future practices.

Sources: Seekonk Speedway PR