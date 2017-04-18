New era begins for KOD as 358-Modifieds return to Vermont on Tuesday, June 13

WEST HAVEN, Vt. – Devil’s Bowl Speedway will help usher in a new era in 2017 for the King Of Dirt Racing Series, and the excitement surrounding the KOD organization has helped to usher in a new partnership at Devil’s Bowl Speedway. The Vermont track welcomes A-Verdi Office & Storage Solutions to present the first-ever KOD “358” Small Block Modified race in history on Tuesday night, June 13.

The event kicks off the brand-new tour for Rob Hazer’s KOD group, which will complement championship schedules for KOD’s Sportsman Modified and Pro Stock divisions. While all three classes will run at the Dirt Track at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in highly-anticipated events in 2017, the 40-lap inaugural for the Elmo’s Auto Body King of Dirt Small Block Modified tour has been the talk of the town.

A-Verdi Office & Storage Solutions will be the presenting sponsor of that event, putting an official title on a working relationship that began in earnest several years ago. Devil’s Bowl Speedway has utilized storage containers and services from A-Verdi since 2013, and in addition to supporting the KOD race, the family owned and operated company will be an official season-long partner at the facility in 2017. Based in nearby Washington County, N.Y., and serving most of Vermont as well New York State, the A-Verdi Office & Storage Solutions group has been a big supporter of several forms of motorsports for many years.

The A-Verdi 40 at Devil’s Bowl signals the first race that the high-horsepower 358-cubic-inch Modified engines will rip around Devil’s Bowl since a Big Block/Small Block open competition race in 2014, the first year of the track’s challenging new 3/10-mile dirt surface. Rough track conditions at that particular event created a barnburner of a finish, with second-generation racer Neil Stratton of Bennington, Vt., overtaking seven-time Devil’s Bowl champion Kenny Tremont Jr. to score a wildly popular upset victory.

Fast forward to 2017 with the track surface now seasoned, smooth, and fast, and Stratton and Tremont are likely to enter the A-Verdi 40 to renew their battle. They’re expected to square off against top racers Matt DeLorenzo, Marc Johnson, Keith Flach, Elmo Reckner, Brett Haas, and Matt Depew, local favorites Jessey Muller, Frank Hoard III, and Jake Scarborough, multi-time Devil’s Bowl champion Don Ronca, and many more.

The A-Verdi Office & Storage Solutions 40-lap special for the King of Dirt Racing Series Small Block Modifieds will be on Tuesday, June 13 at 7:00 p.m. For more information on the King of Dirt Racing Series, visit www.KingOfDirtRacing.com. To learn more about A-Verdi Office & Storage Solutions, click on www.AVerdi.com.

Devil’s Bowl Speedway is located on Route 22A in West Haven, Vt., four miles north of U.S. Route 4, Exit 2. For more information, visit www.DevilsBowlSpeedwayVT.com or call (802) 265-3112. Devil’s Bowl Speedway is on Facebook at Facebook.com/DevilsBowlSpeedway and on Twitter and Instagram at @DevilsBowlSpeed; follow the action using the #DevilsBowl hashtag.

Sources: Justin St. Louis/Devil’s Bowl Speedway PR