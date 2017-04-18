CARS Tour Event Preview powered by KRC Power Steering: Thrifty Tire Service Centers Puryear Tank Lines 300 pres. The Grilling Store – Orange County Speedway 7 PM – April 22, 2017

MOORESVILLE, NC (April 18, 2017): The CARS Tour returns to North Carolina’s fastest 3/8th-mile track, Orange County Speedway, for their annual April visit. Known to produce the best racing on the tour annually; the weekend’s Thrifty Tire Centers Puryear Tank Lines 300 should be no different than years past. A strong field of local Late Model Stockers like Christopher Denny, Craig Moore, RD Smith, and Terry Dease have entered to see how they fair against tour regulars. Unlike most tracks, however; the “home track” advantage is out the door, as a hefty amount of CARS Tour regulars in Chris Davis, Justin Johnson, Layne Riggs, and Ronald Hill all consider Orange County their home track. Since its history, there’s only been one Super Late Model driver who’s won the Spring race at Orange County. Lucky for the field Christopher Bell isn’t entered this weekend; leaving the door wide open for guys like Brandon Setzer, Tate Fogleman, Stephen Nasse, and Trevor Noles who have all ran well at OCS in the Spring but could never match Bell’s dominance.

Thrifty Tire Service Centers Puryear Tank Lines 300 NOTES & QUOTES

NOTES:

Track/Location: Orange County Speedway-Rougemont, NC

Track Size: .375-mile

Event Name: Thrifty Tire Centers Puryear Tank Lines 300

Laps/Distance: 150L/56.25 miles

Event Schedule: 12:45PM-3PM Practice, 5:30 PM Qualifying, 7:15 PM Green: SLM-LMSC

Twitter Handle/Event Hashtag: @CARSTour / @OCStrack / #ThriftyPuryear300

CARS SLM Tour Pre-Entered Drivers: #1 Kodie Connor, #2 Trevor Noles, #6 Brandon Setzer, #8 Tate Fogleman, #15 Christian Eckes, #16 Lucas Jones, #34 Nolan Pope, #37 Dan Speeney, #49 Jeff Batten, #51 Cole Rouse, #51N Stephen Nasse, #54 Matt Craig, #55 Spencer Bayston, #118 Bradley McCaskill (14 total)

CARS LMSC Tour Pre-Entered Drivers: #00 Bruce Anderson, #06 Terry Dease, #1M Craig Moore, #2 Myatt Snider, #2D Christopher Denny, #8A Anthony Alfredo, #8 Trevor Rizzo, #18 Evan Swilling, #28 Chris Hudspeth, #32 Brandon Grosso, #42 Craig Stallard, #44 Justin Johnson, #74 Ronald Hill, #81F Jared Fryer, #88 Chris Davis, #88B Josh Berry, #99 Layne Riggs (17 total)

QUOTES:

Nasse Knows What It Takes At OCS:

After running pretty well at Orange County over several races, Stephen Nasse finally had everything come together and became a CARS Tour winner last July at the 3/8th-mile track. Nasse captured the victory leading all 125 laps in route to the win. Now that the race in July will award $10,000 to the victor; many are using this weekend’s Thrifty Tire Puryear Tank Lines 300 as a way to prepare for the future. Even though the future is in the back of his mind, Nasse says focusing on this weekend, and not worrying so much what’s down the road, is the key to drinking the juice in Edelbrock Victory Lane Saturday night under the lights. (the tradition of the winner drinking orange juice will continue)

“I’m really looking forward to getting back to Orange County. We always seem to have fast cars there and I think that explains a lot of why I look forward to that track. The track has a lot of character, and isn’t easy for most people to get around. I think the win last year in July will give us the opportunity to go back with a little better car this race, and have another shot at a win this weekend, while getting us ready for the big race in July.” Stephen Nasse – #51N All American Concrete Chevrolet

Davis is Trending in the Right Direction:

Chris Davis is now on his third full season touring with the CARS Tour, and all early indications show the Hillsborough, NC driver is on pace for his best season yet. So far Davis has scored two top ten finishes in three races this season, and sits sixth in championship points just twenty-four markers behind the leader. In the previous two seasons combined Davis scored a total of three top ten finishes. While at his home track of Orange County this weekend a best case scenario is for Davis to continue his trend up the championship ladder; however, his home track has been a bit of a thorn in the youngster’s side. Davis’ average starting position is 22nd at OCS, so if he wants to keep his momentum up he’ll have to do a better job of knowing what to expect from his #88 thegrillingstore.com Chevrolet the moment he unloads this weekend.

“We’ve built up a lot of momentum heading into Orange County this weekend. I feel like the last two years learning and working to get better prepared each race is starting to show. We’ve learned a lot from the CARS Tour community of teams and drivers. That’s one thing people don’t see a lot from the outside, is the willingness of other teams in the pit area to help give you feedback. Our biggest thing we have to do this weekend to really show out for our hometown fans and sponsors is to qualify better. It’s been our biggest hurdle each and every week. It seems like it takes 3-4 laps for our car to come in so we are really looking forward to the group qualifying session, we think it can play into our favor. If we can qualify near the top ten I think it gives us a chance to have the best finish we’ve ever had at Orange County and if that happens the momentum I feel will just stay with us.” – Chris Davis – #88 thegrillingstore.com Chevrolet

Thrifty Tire and Puryear Tank Lines Make OCS Events Bigger & Better:

There’s no question that the CARS Tour events at Orange County Speedway have been the best event’s the track has hosted the last several years. Packed house, thrilling racing, and a free cookout to all courtesy of The Grilling Store Friday evening after practice. Now with a collective partnership between Thrifty Tire Service Centers and Puryear Tank Lines, the two events in 2017 just got better. Not only will Thrifty and Puryear be the title sponsor of this weekend’s event at Orange County, but the two companies will sponsor the inaugural Mid-Atlantic Classic weekend July 21-22nd that will pay $10,000 to win for the supers and see a full weekend of activities on tap for teams and fans alike. Partnerships like these are exactly what it takes to move things from good to great.

“OCS is close to home for both myself and Mr. Puryear, I personally grew up coming to the races at OCS since I was old enough to walk. My grandfather raced and owned cars here through the 70s & 80’s, my father in the 80’s, 90’s and 2000’s. I have always loved racing here. The community and fans are spectacular, I may be slightly biased due to this being home but that’s my stance. On top of those factors then there’s the racing! Racing here at Orange County is by far the best of any track I have ever visited; it’s fast, multi-grooved, even as the track has aged the racing remains amazing. So what better fit than to advertise Thrifty Tire as we are located less than 20 miles away. Would like to thank the CARS Tour, and OCS for putting on the event, very thankful to be involved in sponsorship, as well as participate on Saturday evening. Hope all the fans enjoy the racing, and at least give Thrifty Tire a shot for their next service, repair, or tire purchase.” Justin Johnson – Thrifty Tire Service Center, Owner

