Point Battle is Close As NASCAR Racing Moves into Third Week

BECHTELSVILLE, PA April 18, 2017 . . . With NASCAR stock car racing action at Grandview Speedway moving into its third Saturday the same drivers that won the championships in 2016 are leading the current point standings.

Multi-time TP Trailers NASCAR 358 Modified champion Craig VonDohren sits on top of the standings holding a slim lead over 10-time champion Jeff Strunk and past champion Duane Howard. VonDohren has 577 counters while Strunk has 568 and Howard sits with 563. Interesting to note that none of the top three have visited victory lane so far.

In the BRC Late Model division Chuck Schutz, another multi-time and defending champion, is in front of the stadnings with 468 points while second place Wayne Pfeil has 457. Third place is held by Bryan Sipe with 447 points. Again none of the top three in points have cracked victory lane.



Jordan Henn, last year’s Sportsman titleholder, sits on top of the standings with 463 tallies. Craig Whitmoyer is second with 458 and Brian Hirthler, a feature winner already this season, is third with 410 points.

The battle for the NASCAR and Grandview track titles will continue this Saturday, April 22nd, when a four division card of racing will be presented starting at 7 p.m. Included will be the TP Trailers NASCAR 358 Modifieds, BRC Late Models and Sportsman along with the Blast from the Past Vintage racers making their first appearance of the new season.

Spectator gates open at 5 p.m. and that will be the same time that the weekly Low Down and Dirty Meet & Greet is happening at the main entrance area. This Saturday fans will get to meet Modified racer Kyle Borror, last week’s Late Model feature winner Brian Shuey and Sportsman driver Jack Butler.

At least 12 events of racing will make up the night of NASCAR stock car racing action.

GRANDVIEW SPEEDWAY NASCAR DIVISION POINT STANDINGS

UNOFFICIAL POINT STANDINGS FOR NASCAR MODIFIEDS AS OF APRIL 15, 2017

1. Craig VonDohren, Oley, PA #1C 577

2. Jeff Strunk, Pottstown, PA #126 568*

3. Duane Howard, Oley, PA #66/357H 563

4. Kevin Hirthler, Boyertown, PA #117 547*

5. Jared Umbenhauer, Richland, PA #19 457

6. Doug Manmiller, Shoemakersville, PA #44M 445

7. Mike Gular, Green Lane, PA #2 439

8. Kyle Borror, Peach Bottom, PA #B4 348

9. Kyle Weiss, Hamburg, PA #21K 346

10. Justin Grimm, Orefield, PA #61 331

11. Dan Waisenpacher, #01 320

12. Brian Houseknecht, Bechtelsville, PA #323 285

13. Ray Swinehart, Perkiomenville, PA #33 282

14. Chris Esposito, Hatfield, PA #31 280

15. Ryan Watt, Boyertown, PA #14W 279

16. Brett Gilmore, Kutztown, PA #7 271

17. Addison Meitzler, Kutztown, PA #21 266

18. Rick Laubach, Hellertown, PA #16 258

19. John Willman, Birdsboro, PA #81 253

20. Brian Krummel, #17Z 237

21. Danny Bouc, #88 220

22. Briggs Danner, #6 217

23. Kenny Gilmore, Fleetwood, PA #M7 210

24. Ryan Grim, Laury’s Station, PA #17 208

25. Kory Fleming, Milford, NJ, #704 196

26. Chris Gambler, Whitehall, PA#77 194

27. Bobby Gunther Walsh, Allentown, PA #1 160

28. Brett Kressley, Orefield, PA #19B 149

29. Blaine Bracelin, #79 148

30. Joe Fanelli, Exton, PA #22 138

UNOFFICIAL POINT STANDINGS FOR NASCAR LATE MODELS AS OF APRIL 15, 2017

1. Chuck Schutz, Pottstown, PA #00/1 468

2. Wayne Pfeil, Mohnton, PA #72 457

3. Bryan Sipe, Shoemakersville, PA #33S 447

4. Kyle Merkel, Gilbertsville, PA #26 434

5. Steve Wilson, #15 421

6. Steve Todorow, Trumbauersville, PA #93 419

7. Ron Kline, Salford, PA #3 417*

8. Blaine Emery, #12 406

9. Brian Shuey, Shoemakersville, PA #177 377*

10. Jordan Knepp, #108 329

11. Shawn Horning Blandon, PA #8M 311

12. Todd Ravel, #88 289

13. Andy Cassell, Macungie, PA #28 259

14. Dirk Rimrott, Phoenixville, PA #92/2D 165

15. George Irwin, #2D 145

16. Dan Hoffman, #19D 144

17. Damon Neff, #79 14

UNOFFICIAL POINT STANDINGS FOR NASCAR SPORTSMAN AS OF APRIL 15, 2017

1. Jordan Henn, Kutztown, PA #77H 463

2. Craig Whitmoyer, Hamburg, PA #99 458

3. Brian Hirthler, Green Lane, PA #4* 410*

4. Mike Lisowski, Minersville, PA #15 350

5. Mark Kemmerer, Green Lane, PA , PA #F10 349

6. Louden Reimert, Oley, PA #58 346

7. Joe Funk, Coopersburg, PA #14 325

8. Dean Bachman, Emmaus, PA #65 324

9. Ryan Beltz, Barto, PA #221 313

10. Mike Mammana, #44E 297

11. Ryan Lilick, Collegeville, PA #142 270

12. Paul Houseknecht, East Greenville, PA #25 240

13. Caleb Ross #112 239

14. Brad Grim, Coplay, PA #23 239

15. Jim Housworth, Reigelsville, PA #72 231

16. Ryan Higgs, Nazareth, PA #16 230

17. Kyle Lilick, Collegeville, PA #104 209

18. Jack Butler, Phillipsburg, NJ #5 206

19. Kenny Bock, Birdsboro, PA #6 180

20. Kenny Gilmore, Fleetwood, PA #7 165

* denotes feature win (Feature wins listed are only those that are NASCAR point events.)

COMING EVENTS: Saturday, April 22, 7 p.m. TP Trailers 358 Modifieds, BRC Late Models, Sportsman and Blast From the Past Vintage cars.

Saturday, April 29, 7 p.m. TP Trailers 358 Modifieds, BRC Late Models and Sportsman.

Saturday, May 6, 7:30 p.m. (Please note new starting time for balance of season). TP Trailers 358 Modifieds, BRC Late Models and Sportsman

Sunday, May 7, 1 p.m. Enduro and Blast from the Past Vintage racing action.

