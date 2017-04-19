Seekonk, MA — When the first race of the Phil’s Propane Triple Crown for Prostocks is contested June 17th, at Seekonk (MA) Speedway, the 75-lap race will provide the winner an automatic starting spot for the second annual U.S. Prostock/Super Late Model National Championship race, slated for July 12, paying a cool $10,000 to the winner of the 200-lap Summer Classic.

Race Promoter Gary Sagar has announced the fifth qualifying event on the schedule will remember Brad Scott, a long-time Seekonk race supporter and member of the Scott family of nearby Freetown, MA, who left their mark in racing at Seekonk and Thompson (CT) Speedways in the 1970’s and 80’s.

Cancer claimed Brad’s life 5-years ago. Two-time Seekonk Pro-Stock champion Lenny Ellis played a part in helping create the memorial race and continue the legacy of his long-time friend.



Seekonk Speedway joins four other tracks hosting the guaranteed starter qualifying events; Lee USA Speedway, NH. April 30th; Wiscasset Speedway, ME. June 3rd; Beech Ridge Motor Speedway, ME June 24th; and New Hampshire Motor Speedway, July 1st.

With the carpet rolled out for the 2017 campaign, early off-season interest is picking up as Sagar promoted this year’s race in Florida during the winter months, and now the focus turns to New England races in the next few weeks and months.

Race teams along the East Coast continue to show interest in the 2017 event with several racers indicating returning after last year’s popular and successful outcome.

The inaugural race and its wild finish received recognition by the viewers of racing website Speed 51, when they chose the battle between Derek Griffith and Dalton Sergeant in the closing laps and local favorite Tom Scully Jr. grabbing the win and big paycheck. The crowd-pleasing finish was runner-up in an off-season poll.

Anyone seeking information for this year’s event can contact Gary Sagar (Promoter) Gary@krazespeedequipment.net, or 508-728-8835

Sources: Gary Sagar PR