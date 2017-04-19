PARK CITY, Kan. (April 19, 2017) Officials at 81-Speedway have made the decision to call off this weekend’s rescheduled Park City Cup/Air Capital Shootout as this weekend’s forecast has not come below a 90 percent chance of rain on during Friday’s, April 21 opener, only to give way to a 50 percent chance on Saturday, April 22.

The race will not be rescheduled for a third time, but the dates for next year’s event have been announced for March 30-31, 2018.

“It’s hard to have to call of a race, but with the rain chances as high as they are, we’d rather have the race called early so the teams can find other options to fill their weekend,” said ASCS Red River Region director, Terry Mattox. “We’re already looking at the dates for next year and making sure we can co-sanction again.”



NCRA will race again on Sunday, May 28 at 81-Speedway. The American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products will see action again on Friday, May 5 at Flint Creek Speedway in W. Siloam Springs, Okla. and Saturday, May 6 with the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo.

For continued updates on the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products, or any of the seven regional tours along with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com.

Sources: American Sprint Car Series PR