CARNESVILLE, GA – Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway in Imperial, PA has agreed to host two ULTIMATE Super Late Model Series North East Region events during the 2017 racing season. The 40-lap $3,000-to-win, $400-to-start ULTIMATE NE races will be on July 15 and August 26.

The ULTIMATE NE Region is one of four throughout the country. It was formed this year to sanction super late model racing in Pennsylvania, Northern Ohio, and New York. Due to the lateness of the off-season the region was formed, most tracks had already set their 2017 schedules. This led series officials to present a non-point, non-points fund paying Introductory Pilot Season.

“We are delighted that a track with the stature of Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway under the promotion and management of the Miley Family has agreed to sign two ULTIMATE Super Late Model Series North East Region races for 2017,” ULTIMATE NE Director Rose Compton said. “It’s an exciting time for ULTIMATE NE and we can’t wait to get started promoting these two events with the Miley’s and the staff of PPMS.”

Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway has been successfully operated by the Miley Family for 29 consecutive years. A single generation of Miley Brothers and sister Ty, has promoted the track since 1988. They include Ben, Jerry, Red (deceased), Matt and Ty. Ben, Matt and Ty run the race track, while Jerry operates Jared Miley Racing with his wife Debbie, his son Jared (Driver of the H1) and wife Rachael, along with their son Matthew (JMR Crew Chief.)

The Miley’s and the Compton’s racing endeavors have crossed paths through the years, and they seemed to be comfortable and at ease in putting together an agreement for the ULTIMATE NE Region to gain a presence at PPMS.

“I couldn’t think of a better place to have the first two ULTIMATE NE events than right here in our own backyard at our home track, Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway,” Compton said. “We’re looking forward to having two successful races this season at PPMS, so we can move forward to scheduling more ULTIMATE NE races there in 2018, and bringing attention of the series to other tracks in the Northeast.”

Matt Miley said he is very familiar with the Compton’s, as the two families have raced with each other for a number of years. Miley said that he is looking forward to working with Rose in hosting the first two ULTIMATE NE events, and working them into other special events on the 2017 PPMS schedule of events.

“Miley Motor Sports is always interested in partnering with folks who have the best interest of fans, racers, and sponsors in mind, while not breaking the promoter’s bank,” Matt Miley said. When Rose Compton approached Miley Motor Sports about the ULTIMATE Series at PPMS in 2017, name recognition easily opened our ears, as we have raced with her father-in-law Ron Compton. The straightforward partnering with Miley Motor Sports put two last minute ULTIMATE NE events on our 2017 schedule.”

“We feel this is a great fit for the combination of super late model events we already have in place,” Miley said. “We look forward to working with Rose and the folks with the ULTIMATE Series, which will become event numbers three and four in our 2017 Diehl Auto Super Late Model Series. The Series Champion will be crowned at our August 26 ULTIMATE event.”

Miley then put the icing on the cake for Diehl Auto ULTIMATE NE competitors. As a bonus for Diehl Auto/ULTIMATE NE competitors, Miley said the highest finishing point car in the final standings that does not make the main event for the Pittsburgher on October 7, will receive a guaranteed starting spot.

ULTIMATE NE is one of four Regions under the ULTIMATE umbrella of Regional Super Late Model racing. The concept of the ULTIMATE Regions is to give dirt tracks an opportunity to present an affordable brand of exciting super late model racing in a special event that is enjoyable to both fans and competitors.

The ULTIMATE South East Region was formed in 2011, and the ULTIMATE Super Late Model Series Battle of the Bluegrass Region was formed in 2016 to cover Kentucky, Indiana, and Tennessee. The ULTIMATE Super Late Model Series Mid-Ohio Valley Region for West Virginia and Southern Ohio joined ULTIMATE NE this Region for West Virginia and Southern Ohio joined ULTIMATE NE this year.

Check out the official website for the ULTIMATE Super Late Model Series North East Region atwww.ultimatesupers.com/NEHome, and continue to follow our social media networks on Facebook at ULTIMATE North East Super Late Model Series and on Twitter @UltimateNorth to get up to the minute news and details as they become available.

THE 2017 MARKETING PARTNERS FOR THE ULTIMATE NORTHEAST SUPER LATE MODEL SERIES ARE HOOSIER RACING TIRE, AMERICAN RACER TIRES, VP RACING FUEL, BEYEA HEADERS, ROCKET CHASSIS, TNT RACE CARS, ARIZONA SPORT SHIRTS, ROCK AUTO.COM, AND THOMAS CLARKE PERFORMANCE.

Sources: Roby Helm/ULTIMATE North East Super Late Model Series PR