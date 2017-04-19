Semi-Pro Legend Drier Ready for Third Annual Icebreaker, Road Race Style

THOMPSON, CT –Two years ago, the US Legends Cars made their debut on the 1.7-mile road course at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. The wheel-to-wheel competition stunned onlookers, and soon the scaled 1930’s coupes and sedans had a new home. The Third Annual Icebreaker, Road Race Style, scheduled for Saturday, April 22, will serve as the season-opening event for the Midstate Site Development (MSD) Legends Series. INEX Semi-Pro driver, Teddy Hodgdon, looks forward to beginning his championship chase at the event.

Sixteen year-old driver, Teddy Hodgdon and his father and car owner, Ted Hodgdon, owner of the No. 28 Replica 1934 Ford Coupe Legend Car has a good idea of what it takes to be successful on the technical 1.7-mile road course. The driver of the No. 28 explains, “There is not a lot of road courses around the New England Area besides New Hampshire. To have another Road Course close to my location is awesome. The TSMP Road Course is perfect for these cars on the straight away and room for these cars to race, making it interesting.”

Teddy Hodgdon has a history of great success in the Semi Pro Legends Division. He won two National Qualifier events at Bethel Motor Speedway in 2015 and 2016, respectively. Teddy also has won 8 races and placed 8th out of more than 300 drivers in the national rankings, despite missing races, including the 2016 Icebreaker, Road Race Style.

Father, Ted, described his son as being a “hard worker on his car and racing.” He also explained that his son has a great relationship with Champion Spark Plugs. In addition to being “sponsored by them, Teddy has been a finalist in the Search For A Champion Competition sponsored by Champion Spark Plugs.”

When asked about his to success in the race this Saturday, the Danbury, CT-driver remarked, “work the the road course more to be a better driver, and prep the car to be ready for practice early on Saturday.” Currently Teddy is scaling and fine tuning the set up on the car having it run smoothly on Saturday. With racing the Icebreaker Road Race Style comes vast competition. When Teddy Hodgdon was asked who was his biggest completion this year he responded “O’Brien and Glenn Korner because they are the big guys of the track. Hopefully we can keep up with them and snag a win with what we are bringing.”

For more information on Teddy Hodgdon, please visit his Facebook page.

The Icebreaker, Road Race Style is scheduled for April 22 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. For more information on how to race or get tickets please www.thompsonspeedway.com.

Photo Credits: Teddy Hodgdon Racing (Facebook Page)