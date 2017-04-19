Partnership offers exclusive 20 percent discount for World of Outlaws fans

CONCORD, N.C. – April 19, 2017 – The World of Outlaws welcomes Extended Stay America® hotels (ESA) – the largest owner operated hotel chain in the U.S. – as the official hotel of the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Model Series.

Operating 629 properties nationwide, Extended Stay America offers fully-equipped kitchens, free wi-fi, on-site laundry facilities, grab-and-go breakfast and other practical touches to make travelers feel at home while they are on the road. And from February through November 2017, for the length of each racing season, the Outlaws’ home IS the road. Welcoming both the World of Outlaws team and their followers, the partnership extends an exclusive 20 percent discount on rooms at any Extended Stay America hotel to all World of Outlaws fans through esa.com/worldofoutlaws.

The World of Outlaws will run 148 races at 82 different race tracks in 23 states and two different countries during the 2017 season. This keeps them on the road for more than 250 days of the year.

“Few people are on the road as much as we are,” said World of Outlaws President Tom Deery. “Our guys are on the road for nine months of the year – performing most of their maintenance between races in hotel parking lots. There’s nothing quite like being able to do your laundry and eat a home cooked meal. These are luxuries when you’re on the road as much as we are.”

Through its relationship with the World of Outlaws, Extended Stay America is reaching out to the motorsports world with a warm invitation and the comfort of home. “With this partnership, we strive to provide a home between homes for the race teams and their fans, allowing them to put their time, energy and funds towards racing,” said Extended Stay America Senior Manager of Marketing Communications Tracy Morris. “At Extended Stay America, they’ll find a friendly and accommodating staff, practical amenities and everything they need to make their time on the road easier.”

To book your next stay for an upcoming race, call 800-804-3724 or visit esa.com/worldofoutlaws for more information.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc., the largest owner/operator of company-branded hotels in North America, owns and operates 629 hotels in the U.S. and Canada comprising approximately 69,400 rooms and employs over 8,500 employees at its hotel properties and headquarters. The Company’s core brand, Extended Stay America®, serves the mid-priced extended stay segment. Visit www.extendedstay.com for more information about the Company and its services.

The World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series is brought to fans across the country by many important sponsors and partners, including: Craftsman (Official Tool), Arctic Cat (Official Side-by-Side Recreational Vehicle), Extended Stay America (Official Hotel), Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), Morton Buildings (Official Building), Sears (Official Home Store), The Kenny Wallace Dirt Racing Experience (Official Racing Experience) and VP Racing Fuels (Official Racing Fuel); in addition to contingency sponsors, including: Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, Edelbrock, JE Pistons, KSE Racing Products, MSD, Penske Shocks, and Superflow Dynos; along with manufacturer sponsors, including: Impact Racing Products, Intercomp, Racing Electronics, and TNT Rescue.

The World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Model Series is brought to fans across the country by many important sponsors and partners, including: Arizona Sport Shirts (Official Apparel Company), Craftsman (Official Tool), Extended Stay America (Official Hotel), Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), Morton Buildings (Official Building), Sears (Official Home Store), Textron Off Road (Official Side-by-Side Vehicle), The Kenny Wallace Dirt Racing Experience (Official Racing Experience, VP Racing Fuels (Official Racing Fuel), and DirtonDirt.com (Hard Charger Award); in addition to contingency sponsors, including: Cometic Gasket, Comp Cams, Edelbrock, JE Pistons, JRI Shocks, MSD, Penske Shocks, QA1, QuarterMaster, Superflow Dynos and Wrisco Aluminum (Exclusive Racing Aluminum); along with manufacturer sponsors, including: Capital Race Cars, Integra Shocks, Impact Racing Products, Intercomp, Racing Electronics, Rocket Chassis and TNT Rescue.

Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws®, based in Concord, N.C., is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision.com® also broadcasts all World of Outlaws events over the Internet to fans around the world.

Sources: Cristina Cordova/World of Outlaws PR