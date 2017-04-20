The buzz around the racing world with the recent introduction of dirt tracks to iRacing.com has now arrived at the United States Auto Club as the two announced an agreement Thursday to create an online racing series that features the cars of the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship.

It all begins Monday, April 24 when the USAC Sprint Cars first hit the tracks on the premier online racing simulation. A computer, controller and a broadband internet connection is all you need to join the community of racing enthusiasts that number in the tens-of-thousands.

A special discount code is available to USAC fans who join iRacing on Monday. By using the promo code PR-USAC, you will receive a three-month membership for just $5 and begin competing virtually behind the wheel in a USAC Sprint Car event in the most accurate racing simulation available.



“We’re excited to partner with USAC in creating official iRacing series for our 410 and 360 non-winged sprint cars,” said Steve Myers, Executive Vice President and Executive Producer for iRacing.com. “The USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship is rightly known for some of the most competitive racing to be found on dirt – or any surface for that matter. I’m sure sim racers everywhere will be eager to sling some dirt in iRacing’s non-wing USAC sprint cars.”

“Joining forces with iRacing enables us to make an exciting new dimension in racing available to our fans in the United States and around the world,” says USAC President and CEO Kevin Miller. “We’re thrilled with the opportunity and look forward to participating in the rapidly-growing sim racing community in the months and years to come.”

The initial phase of the USAC and iRacing’s partnership focuses on sprint cars, but future plans are in place to introduce additional USAC series on famed dirt track such as Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway, Ohio’s Eldora Speedway and the Belleville High Banks in Kansas.

iRacing, a leader in the field of e-sports and simulation, organizes, hosts and officiates races on virtual tracks all around the world for casual gamers as well as professional drivers who use the simulation for training. iRacing uses the latest in technology to accurately recreate its continuously-expanding portfolio of cars and race tracks, including intricate details such as changes in the handling of the car and varying track conditions throughout the night.

See the new iRacing / USAC trailer below:

Sources: Richie Murray/United States Auto Club PR