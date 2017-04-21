NIXA, Mo. (April 21, 2017) – Kyle Bellm and the Resource Asset Management Solutions (RAMS) No. 14k Sprint Car team picked up some strong momentum by racing to a solid fifth-place Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour finish atop Sedalia’s ½-mile Missouri State Fairgrounds clay oval last Saturday afternoon.

With inclement weather already nixing this weekend’s Air Capital Shootout at Wichita’s 81 Speedway, Bellm and the PPG Automotive Finishes/Colorvision team will take on the ASCS Warrior Region at Moberly’s Randolph County Raceway on Saturday night.

Last Saturday’s card at Sedalia started in unusual fashion with Bellm drawing a low number to start on the pole of the day’s first heat race. Bellm took full advantage by picking up the heat race win aboard the VP Racing Fuels/Schure Built Suspensions mount to earn a spot in the redraw.

“We redrew an eight, we could only get one good draw for a night,” Bellm laughed.

Bellm worked his way forward before making a late move to capture a fifth-place finish aboard the Christian County Collision Repair/Bybee Lawn Care machine.

“We passed a couple of cars early, then had a late caution and got around (Skylar) Gee for fifth,” Bellm says.

It was a solid run that the Schaeffer Oil/Prater Designs/The Engine Heater was seeking.

“We had a good day, a top-five is what we were needing,” Bellm says.

Bellm will look to continue that momentum Saturday night at Randolph County Raceway.

“We ran second from eighth there last year driving the Smith No. 86 car, so hopefully, we can get another good run,” Bellm wraps up.

2017 Quick Stats: 5 races, 1 top-five, 4 feature starts.

Up Next: ASCS Warrior Region at Moberly, Missouri’s Randolph County Raceway on Saturday, April 22.

Keep Track: Keep track of Kyle Bellm’s on-track action including schedule and results athttp://www.kylebellm.com/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ KyleBellmRacing?fref=ts or on Twitter at @kylebellmracing.

Sources: Lonnie Wheatley/Kyle Bellm PR