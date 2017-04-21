Montpelier, Indiana………Saturated grounds have forced postponement of Saturday night, April 22nd’s USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship event at Indiana’s Montpelier Motor Speedway.

USAC officials and Montpelier Motor Speedway are discussing a reschedule date.

The series returns to action on Friday and Saturday, May 12-13 for #LetsRaceTwo in a twin-bill with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio.



USAC LINKS

Visit USAC’s official website at www.USACracing.com

Follow USAC on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usacnation

Like USAC on Facebook at www.facebook.com/usacracing

Be sure to like the USAC page on Instagram at www.instagram.com/usacnation

Subscribe to www.loudpedal.tv to view replays of this year’s races as well as historical USAC action from the past.

Sources: Richie Murray/United States Auto Club