Saturday’s Montpelier USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Race Postponed

Montpelier, Indiana………Saturated grounds have forced postponement of Saturday night, April 22nd’s USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship event at Indiana’s Montpelier Motor Speedway.

USAC officials and Montpelier Motor Speedway are discussing a reschedule date.

The series returns to action on Friday and Saturday, May 12-13 for #LetsRaceTwo in a twin-bill with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio.

Sources: Richie Murray/United States Auto Club



