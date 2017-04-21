The best iRacing.com sim racers showcase their skills Live on DIRTVision

April 21, 2017 – Monday nights just got a little more exciting. World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series fans will now be able to enjoy LIVE iRacing.com events streamed on Monday night at 8:30 EST . CONCORD, N.C. –– Monday nights just got a little more exciting. World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series fans will now be able to enjoy LIVE iRacing.com events streamed on DIRTVision.com everynight at

The best of the best dirt sim racers from around the world will compete on iRacing’s life-like dirt tracks on Monday night, ultimately duking it out for bragging rights and notoriety. It’s not uncommon to see the likes of full-time Outlaw drivers such as Shane Stewart join a race on iRacing.com. World of Outlaws event winners, Brian Brown, Rico Abreu, Kyle Larson (just to name a few) have also tested their skills on virtual dirt racing.

After the release of dirt on iRacing.com, Kyle Larson tweeted, “Finally got to spend a night on @iRacing in the sprint cars. Blown away by how close to real they drive…The coolest part I think about it is how real the track surface changing is. Absolutely blown away. @iRacing did a great job.”

On Monday, April 17, the iRacing World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series was broadcast live on DIRTVision for the first time. It was Logan Seavey of Sutter, CA that held off a late-race charge from Illinois-based sim racer, Mike McKinney for a trip to Victory Lane at Volusia Speedway Park. Both Seavey and McKinney engage in real-world racing outside of iRacing.com; Seavey races a Midget and a Sprint Car, while McKinney races a DIRTcar UMP modified.

A different track will be featured each week, starting with Volusia Speedway Park, home of the DIRTcar Nationals in February; the famous Williams Grove in Pennsylvania; the high-banked, high-speed Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio; and USA International Speedway (a fictional dirt version of the track).

on Monday’s broadcasts, which will feature the best of the best to show the rest of us “how it’s done.” Any iRacing.com subscribers are eligible to test their skills on dirt surfaces and build up their ratings, with a chance to be featured livebroadcasts, which will feature the best of the best to show the rest of us “how it’s done.”

Monday’s iRacing World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series event will feature Williams Grove Speedway. Be sure to check out all the sim racing action Live on DIRTVision on Monday, April 24 at 8:30 pm EST.

iRacing.com World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series Broadcast Schedule:

April 24th : Williams Grove Speedway

May 1st : Eldora Speedway

May 8th : USA International Speedway (a fictional dirt version of the track)

May 15th : Volusia Speedway Park

May 22nd : Williams Grove Speedway

May 29th : Eldora Speedway

To take advantage of special iRacing offers visit iRacing.com/ WorldofOutlaws . Get over 50% off on a 1-year subscription using promo code PR-Outlaws, or a 3-month subscription for just $4.78 using promo code PR-HotLaps! offers

The World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series is brought to fans across the country by many important sponsors and partners, including: Craftsman (Official Tool), Arctic Cat (Official Side-by-Side Recreational Vehicle), Extended Stay America (Official Hotel), Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), Morton Buildings (Official Building), Sears (Official Home Store), The Kenny Wallace Dirt Racing Experience (Official Racing Experience) and VP Racing Fuels (Official Racing Fuel); in addition to contingency sponsors, including: Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, Edelbrock, JE Pistons, KSE Racing Products, MSD, Penske Shocks, and Superflow Dynos; along with manufacturer sponsors, including: Impact Racing Products, Intercomp, Racing Electronics, and TNT Rescue. Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws®, based in Concord, N.C., is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision ® also broadcasts all World of Outlaws events over the Internet to fans around the world. Learn more about the World of Outlaws