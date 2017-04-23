USAC SPEED2 IMRA MIDGET SERIES RACE RESULTS: April 22, 2017 – Burlington, Iowa – 34 Raceway – “Mountain Dew Kick Start the Season Night”
FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Gedd Ross (#51R Johnson), 2. Adam Taylor (#7T Taylor), 3. Mitchell Davis (#37 Murdock), 4. Jeremy Hull (#24 Hull), 5. Brent Burrows (#51 Myers), 6. Jake Sollenberger (#5 Utsinger), 7, Derek Goble (#55 Goble). NT
SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Chase McDermand (#40 McDermand), 2. Jeff Mallonee (#31 Mallonee), 3. Tyson Hart (#69 Trone), 4. Andy Baugh (#6B Baugh), 5. Dillon Morley (#69x Morley), 6. Broc Hunnell (#F5 Hunnell), 7. Ryan Mangold (#47 Mangold). NT
FEATURE: (15 laps) 1. Chase McDermand, 2. Adam Taylor, 3. Gedd Ross, 4. Brent Burrows, 5. Jeff Mallonee, 6. Mitchell Davis, 7. Jeremy Hull, 8. Dillon Morley, 9. Broc Hunnell, 10. Tyson Hart, 11. Jake Sollenberger, 12. Ryan Mangold, 13. Andy Baugh, 14. Derek Goble. NT
FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-15 McDermand.
NEW USAC SPEED2 IMRA MIDGET POINTS: 1-McDermond-78, 2-Taylor-74, 3-Ross-72, 4-Burrows-65, 5-Mallonee-65, 6-Davis-61, 7-Hull-57, 8-Morley-53, 9-Hunnell-49, 10-Hart-49.
NEXT USAC SPEED2 IMRA MIDGET RACE: April 29 – Canton, IL – Spoon River Speedway – “Autism Awareness Night”
Sources: USAC PR