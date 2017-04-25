TULSA, Okla. (April 25, 2017) A Friday night under the lights awaits the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps as the Missouri-based series makes its way to Callaway Raceway in Fulton, Mo. for the first time in 2017 on Friday, April 28.

The first of two trips to the quarter-mile oval in 2017, with their next showing slated for June 30, the series last visit on July 1, 2016, was topped by Randy Martin, who drove to his 47th career victory this past Saturday at Randolph County Raceway.

With his first Warrior Region victory of the season in hand, Martin leads the way into Friday night with defending series champion, Jonathan Cornell, currently trailing by seven markers. Overcoming a rough start to the season at Missouri State Fair Speedway, Taylor Walton rebounded with a fifth place finish in Moberly, Mo. to move to third in tour standings.



Danny Thoman holds fourth with Miles Paulus making up the top-five. Kyle Bellm, Cody Baker, Austin Alumbaugh, Chris Morgan, and Tony Bruce, Jr. make up the top-ten in driver standings after two events.

Friday, April 28 will see gates open at 5:00 P.M. with Hot Laps at 7:00 P.M. (CDT). Other classes set to featured include USRA A-Mods, B-Mods, Sportsman, Hornets, and Jr. Hornets. Admission is $15 for adults with Seniors admitted for $14. Kids 7-12 years in age get in for $5.

Callaway Raceway is located at 7419 County Road 405 in Fulton, Mo. For more information, call (573) 592-7795 or (573) 642-6580. Fans can also find the track online at http://www.callawayraceways.com or on Facebook.

The 2017 season represents the 26th year of sanctioning Sprint Car racing across the United States for the American Sprint Car Series. From the National Tour, to the seven regional tours that make up the ASCS Nation, over 150 races can be found at 75 tracks across 23 states.

For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, including points, schedules, and series history, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com

Series Notes:

2017 ASCS Warrior Region Winners: Randy Martin 1; Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 1;

2017 ASCS Warrior Region Lineup:

Date – Track – City, State – Winner

3/26/2017-Randolph County Raceway – Moberly, MO – Rain Out

4/15/2017-Missouri State Fair Speedway – Sedalia, MO – Sam Hafertepe, Jr.

4/22/2017-Randolph County Raceway – Moberly, MO – Randy Martin

4/28/2017-Callaway Raceway – Fulton, MO

5/6/2017-Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO

5/11/2017-Lakeside Speedway – Kansas City, KS

5/13/2017-Springfield Raceway – Springfield, MO

5/27/2017-Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO

5/28/2017-Double X Speedway – California, MO

6/9/2017-US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO

6/10/2017-Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO

6/16/2017-Randolph County Raceway – Moberly, MO

6/17/2017-Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO

6/18/2017-Double X Speedway – California, MO

6/23/2017-Heartland Park Topeka Dirt Track – Topeka, KS

6/24/2017-Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO

6/30/2017-Callaway Raceway – Fulton, MO

7/1/2017-Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO

7/2/2017-Double X Speedway – California, MO

7/22/2017-Randolph County Raceway – Moberly, MO

7/23/2017-Double X Speedway – California, MO

7/28/2017-U.S. 36 Raceway – Cameron, MO

8/18/2017-U.S. 36 Raceway – Cameron, MO

8/20/2017-Missouri State Fair Speedway – Sedalia, MO

9/2/2017-Randolph County Raceway – Moberly, MO

9/3/2017-Randolph County Raceway – Moberly, MO

9/16/2017-Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO

9/21/2017-Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO

9/22/2017-Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO

9/23/2017-Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO

Sources: ASCS PR