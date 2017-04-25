WALPOLE, N.H. – After a long offseason away from the track, the Granite State Pro Stock Series is set to open the 11-race schedule on Sunday at Lee USA Speedway in Lee, N.H. with a 100-lap feature event.

The three-eighths mile oval has produced some intense action in the past when the GSPSS has visited and with this being the season-opener, drivers will be hoping to start the season in Victory Lane. Consistency will matter when it comes time to crown a champion in October – meaning every race counts – including the opener. Getting off to a good start could make a difference on someone’s season.

PLACE: Lee USA Speedway

DATE: Sunday, April 30

TIME: 2 p.m.

TRACK: 3/8-mile, flat oval

TRACK TWITTER: @LeeSpeedway

GSPSS Contact: Mike Parks, mparks@gspss.net



Going into Sunday’s main event, Barry Gray — the defending series champion – will be looking to start his quest at a second straight title with a solid run. Gray will sit behind the wheel of his Rick’s Auto Body No. 29, hoping to improve on his fourth place finish in last year’s 100 lapper at Lee.

His list of challengers for Sunday’s opener include some of the best Super Late Model drivers that New England has to offer. Series championship competitors like Mike Mitchell, Casagrande, and Glenn Martel are ready to begin their season, while outside names like former Seekonk Speedway champion David Darling are also scheduled to make an appearance on Sunday.

Other drivers that have filed entries include Mike and Tommy O’Sullivan, Joey Squeglia and Rookie of the Year contenders Devin O’Connell and Nick Lascuola, who will be testing the waters of GSPSS competition this season. Other current entrants for the race include Bryan Kruzcek, Matt Frahm, Rusty Poland, Luke Hinkley and Chris Turbush, among many others.

“Lee USA Speedway has always been a great track for our series,” president Mike Parks said. “The car counts have been really good every time we have visited there. It’s a perfect fit for us to open the season.”

Saturday, teams will be able to test and get the setup right for Sunday’s racing action. On Sunday, racing begins at 2 p.m. with qualifying heats for the Granite State Pro Stock Series.

Following Lee USA Speedway, the Granite State Pro Stock Series will return to action at Riverhead Raceway on May 20.

Looking ahead, teams interested in competing in the Monday, May 8 test session at New Hampshire Motor Speedway are encouraged to contact series president Mike Parks as soon as possible. The first annual New England Short Track Showdown at New Hampshire is set for July 1.

For more information on the series, fans are encouraged to visit www.gspss.net.

Sources: Kyle Souza/GSPSS PR