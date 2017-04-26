Analyzing NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 at Stafford Motor Speedway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (April 26, 2017) – The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will continue the 2017 season at Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford, Connecticut, on Sunday afternoon, headlining the historic NAPA Spring Sizzler weekend. Below is a statistical look at the 46th annual NAPA Spring Sizzler 200.

NAPA Spring Sizzler 200 Setup:

• This marks the first of three appearances this season for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at Stafford in 2017. Other stops will come on Friday, August 4 and Sunday, October 1.

• Ted Christopher — who returns to the NWMT this weekend — will look to capture his first series win since 2011. He leads all active drivers with 12 career wins at Stafford.

• Doug Coby will look to capture his sixth straight and ninth career Stafford Coors Light pole award Saturday. Coby has won both the pole and the race four times at Stafford and also was at the point for 193 of 200 laps of the Spring Sizzler last season in route to a victory.

• Timmy Solomito started the season with two consecutive top-two finishes, including a win at Myrtle Beach on March 18. He holds a four-point advantage in the championship standings over Icebreaker winner Rowan Pennink.

At Stafford Motor Speedway:

• The Stafford Springs Agricultural Park opened back in 1870, originally used for horse racing.

• Stafford joined NASCAR in 1959 and was paved for the first time in 1967.

• The inaugural NWMT event at the half-mile was in 1985, a race won by Richie Evans. The Spring Sizzler was an 80 lap main event that season.

• The track has also held 30 NASCAR K&N Pro Series races in history, with the most recent coming last June — a race won by Noah Gragson.

Notebook:

• There have been 32 different winners at Stafford, including Mike Stefanik, who leads all drivers with 20 career wins. Four-time and defending series champion Doug Coby scored the Spring Sizzler 200 win last season.

• There have been 43 Coors Light Pole winners at Stafford, led by Stefanik’s 17. Currently, Ryan Preece holds the one-lap qualifying record, set at the Sizzler in 2011.

• Ted Christopher was the oldest Stafford winner at 53-years-old; Ryan Preece was the youngest Stafford winner at 18-years-old.

• No driver has started all 122 races at Stafford.

Stafford Data:

Race: #3 of 17 overall

Race Date: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 3:15 p.m. (approx.)

Track Layout: .500-mile slightly banked asphalt oval

Race Length: 200 laps (100 miles)

Qualifying/Race Data:

2016 Race Winner: Doug Coby, 68.755 mph, 1 hour, 27 mins, 16 seconds.

2016 Pole Winner: Doug Coby, 99.398 mph

Qualifying Record: Ryan Preece, 100.424 mph, 17.924 seconds, set on 4/29/12

Active Wins Leaders at Stafford:

Wins:

1. Ted Christopher… 12

2. Doug Coby … 10

3. Bobby Santos … 6

Poles:

1. Bobby Santos … 9

2. Doug Coby … 8

3. Donny Lia … 8

Laps Led:

1. Ted Christopher… 2,090

2. Doug Coby… 1,409

Top Fives:

1. Ted Christopher … 30

2. Todd Szegedy … 24

3. Doug Coby … 18

Top 10s:

1. Jamie Tomaino… 55

2. Ted Christopher … 52

3. Todd Szegedy … 32

Starts:

1. Jamie Tomaino … 121

2. Ted Christopher … 93

3. Wade Cole … 64

Selected Driver Notes:

Doug Coby (No. 2 Mayhew Tools/Dunleavy/AJ Romano Const. Chevrolet)

• Four-time and defending NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion.

• Has 10 wins, 18 top fives and 28 top 10s in 48 career Stafford starts.

• Has 22 wins, 65 top fives and 104 top 10s in 191 career NWMT starts.

• Won the Spring Sizzler in 2006, 2012 & 2016.

Ted Christopher (No. 00 Brad Brady Racing Chevrolet)

• Has 48 wins, 142 top fives and 215 top 10s in 382 NWMT starts.

• Has 12 wins, 30 top fives and 52 top 10s in 93 career Stafford starts.

• All-time feature wins leader at Stafford; Nine career SK Modified titles.

Justin Bonsignore (No. 51 Phoenix Communications Inc. Chevrolet)

• Has 12 wins, 48 top fives and 67 top 10s in 107 career NWMT starts.

• Has no wins, nine top fives and 16 top 10s in 28 career Stafford starts.

• Finished top five in all four Stafford events last season.

• Best career Spring Sizzler finish of second came in 2013.

Timmy Solomito (No. 16 Starrett Tools Ford)

• Has five wins, 17 top fives and 30 top 10s in 55 career NWMT starts.

• Has no wins, four top fives and seven top 10s in 14 career Stafford starts.

• Finished second in the NAPA Fall Final at Stafford last season.

• Won the season-opening race at Myrtle Beach on March 18.

Andy Seuss (No. 11 LFR Chassis Chevrolet)

• Has 22 wins, 71 top fives and 101 top 10s in 152 career NWMT starts.

• Has only four career Stafford starts with only one top 10.

• Finished 26th in his only career Spring Sizzler start in 2010.

Max Zachem (No. 20 MPZ Motorsports/LuMac’s Package Store Chevrolet)

• Has five top fives and 16 top 10s in 37 career NWMT starts.

• Has no wins, no top fives and four top 10s in nine career Stafford starts.

• Finished inside the top 10 in all four Stafford races last season.

• Started this season with two consecutive top 10 runs.

Todd Szegedy (No. 85 Montanari Fuel/Stuarts Automotive/J&R Pre-Cast Chevrolet)

• Has 19 wins, 86 top fives and 131 top 10s in 208 career NWMT starts.

• Has four wins, 24 top fives and 32 top 10s in 53 career Stafford starts.

• Won the 2003 NWMT championship driving for Don Barker.

• Finished 10th in the Icebreaker at Thompson.

Ryan Preece (No. 6 TS Hauler Chevrolet)

• Has 18 wins, 69 top fives and 96 top 10s in 149 career NWMT starts.

• Has five wins, 14 top fives and 20 top 10s in 35 career Stafford starts.

• Won the 2013 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship.

• Is the youngest winner in the history of NWMT action at Stafford, and also holds the track qualifying record.

Eric Goodale (No. 58 GAF Roofing Chevrolet)

• Has three wins, 19 top fives, 59 top 10s and 2 poles in 126 career NWMT starts.

• Has no wins, five top fives and 10 top 10s in 33 career Stafford starts.

• Last series victory came at Bristol Motor Speedway last August.

Rowan Pennink (No. 3 Cape Cod Copper Chevrolet)

• Three wins, 31 top fives and 69 top 10s in 146 career NWMT starts.

• Has no wins, 12 top fives and 23 top 10s in 37 career Stafford starts.

• Scored the victory in the Icebreaker 150 at Thompson’s Icebreaker, returning the iconic No. 3 to Victory Lane for the firs time since 2009.

* Note: Career stats reflect combined NWMT & NWSMT starts.

Up To Speed:

• This is the 33rd season of NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour competition. The inaugural event was held at Stafford in March 1985.

• The 2017 series schedule features 17 points races at 10 different tracks across seven different states. It includes two non-points events at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

• Following the Spring Sizzler 200, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour returns to action at Langley Speedway on May 13.

NWMT Stafford 4/30/17 Schedule

Whelen Modified Tour

DATE TIME EVENT

Saturday, April 29 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Registration open.

7:15 a.m. Haulers enter.

7:45 a.m. Crew Chief Meeting. (NWMT Hauler)

To follow Random draw. (NWMT Hauler)

8:00 a.m. Garage opens.

8:15 a.m. Inspection begins.

8:15 a.m. Tire Impound opens.

9:00 a.m. Rookie Driver/Spotter Meeting. (NWMT Hauler)

10:15 a.m. Deadline to designate Tires.

10:45 a.m. Release Change Tires from Impound.

10:45 to 11:20 a.m. Practice.

11:20 a.m. Qualifying order determined.

12:00 to 12:45 p.m. Final Practice.

12:45 p.m. Release Qualifying Tires from Impound.

12:55 p.m. Return Change Tires to Impound.

1:00 p.m. Qualifying Inspection begins. (grouped by qualifying order)

2:30 p.m. Qualifying. (2 Laps.) (Fastest 27 cars earn starting positions 1st through 27th.) “Impound Tires”

Immediately following qualifying Return Qualifying Tires to Impound.

4:30 p.m. Garage closes.

Sunday, April 30 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Registration open.

9:30 a.m. Garage opens.

10:00 a.m. Driver/Crew Chief Meeting. (Series Hauler)

10:00 a.m. Tire Impound opens.

10:30 a.m. Push cars to front straight for Autograph Session.

11:00 to 11:50 a.m. Driver Autograph Session. (On Track)

12:30 p.m. Release Qualifying/Race Tires from Impound.

12:45 p.m. Race Inspection begins.

3:15 p.m. approx. NAPA SPRING SIZZLER 200

NWMT Stafford 4/30/17 Entry List

Whelen Modified Tour

Series: Whelen Modified Tour

CAR DRIVER/HOMETOWN TEAM OWNER CREW CHIEF

00 Ted Christopher, Plainville, Conn. Brad Brady Racing Chevrolet Brian Brady Scott Anderson

01 Melissa Fifield, Wakefield, N.H. Eastern Propane & Oil Chevrolet Kenneth Fifield Glen Billings

2 Doug Coby, Milford, Conn. Mayhew Tools/Dunleavy/AJ Romano Const. Chevrolet Mike Smeriglio III Phil Moran

3 Rowan Pennink, Huntingdon Valley, Pa. Cape Cod Copper Chevrolet Jan Boehler Greg Fournier

6 Ryan Preece, Berlin, Conn. TS Hauler Chevrolet Ed Partridge Jeff Preece

7 Donny Lia, Riverhead, N.Y. Bardahl Chevrolet Tommy Baldwin Tommy Baldwin

11 Andy Seuss, Hampstead, N.H. LFR Chassis Chevrolet Eddie Harvey Justin Link

15 Chase Dowling, Roxbury, Conn. 15-40 Connection Chevrolet Rob Fuller Steve Garrepy

16 Timmy Solomito, Islip, N.Y. Starrett Tools Ford Eric Sanderson Stanley Szaban

17 Kyle Ellwood, Riverhead, N.Y. FirstData.com/Clover Chevrolet John Ellwood Jarod Zeltmann

20 Max Zachem, Preston, Conn. MPZ Motorsports/Lu-Macs Chevrolet Ken Zachem Steve Lemay

24 Andrew Krause, Holmdel, N.J. Supreme MFG Co. Chevrolet Clifford Krause John Cooke

26 Gary McDonald, Ronkonkoma, N.Y. Lakeland Landscaping Supply/TRC Electric Chevrolet Sean McDonald Chad McDonald

33 Wade Cole, Hartland, Conn. Performance Engines/Kendal Oil Ford Wade Cole Richard Rodenbaugh

36 Dave Sapienza, Riverhead, N.Y. Sapienza Enterprise Chevrolet Judy Thilberg Tommy Grasso

38 Gary Byington, Unionville, Conn.* Performance Engines/Kendall Oil/Ryan’s Oil Chevrolet Linda Rodenbaugh Robert Bourne

39 Calvin Carroll, Newton, N.J.* Power With Prestige/Cruising With Betty Chevrolet Joe Carroll Joe Carroll

46 Woody Pitkat, Stafford, Conn. Riverhead Building Supply Chevrolet Russell Goodale Doug Ogiejko

48 Shawn Solomito, Islip, N.Y. Eastport Ford Chevrolet Wayne Anderson Jerry Solomito

51 Justin Bonsignore, Holtsville, N.Y. Phoenix Communications Inc. Chevrolet Kenneth Massa Danny Laferriere

56 Craig Lutz, Miller Place, N.Y. TBD Toyota Renee Lutz Eric Lutz

58 Eric Goodale, Riverhead, N.Y. GAF Roofing Chevrolet Edgar Goodale Jason Shephard

64 Rob Summers, Manchester, Conn. Hoosier Tire East/Fastrock Electric/Hughes Motors Chevrolet Mike Murphy Ron Yuhas Jr.

76 Jimmy Blewett, Howell, N.J. John Blewett Inc./TS Haulers/Starrett Tools Chevrolet John Blewett Sr. Robert Ormsbee

77 Gary Putnam, Concord, N.C. Curb Records Chevrolet Mike Curb Donald Tarantino

78 Walter Sutcliffe Jr., East Haven, Conn.* Last Minute Racing Chevrolet Steven Sutclitte Kevin Anderson

82 Ron Silk, Norwalk, Conn. Horton Ave. Materials Chevrolet Danny Watts Jr Danny Watts Jr.

85 Todd Szegedy, Ridgefield, Conn. Montanari Fuel/Stuarts Automotive/J&R Pre-Cast Chevrolet Robert Katon Don Barker

89 Matt Swanson, Acton, Mass. Starrett Tools Ford John Swanson Ken Barry

92 Anthony Nocella, Woburn, Mass. Nocella Paving/Airgas Chevrolet Anthony Nocella TBA

* Denotes Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidate