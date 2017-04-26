Due to unforeseen circumstances, Blast Off Weekend scheduled for May 6th and 7th has been postponed.

Although much progress has been done to open for our Blast Off Event the recent findings of additional work needed on the grandstands and the unforeseen weather conditions of most recent, has forced The New London-Waterford Speedbowl to postpone the 2017 Blast-Off event.

All efforts are being made to reschedule the event in its entirety as Management reaches out to those touring divisions originally scheduled to attend to possibly find a suitable weekend to run the Blast Off event.



Changes and updates to the 2017 schedule will be announced on the NLWS website & facebook page in the near future.

We apologize for the unforeseen delay and Thank all who have been patient while we push to begin our 2017 year.

