“Some of the fans in Pennsylvania really get into it,” said Marks of the Outlaw-Posse rivalry. “I think it’s really cool to watch how dedicated they are to the local guys. You don’t see that in other parts of the country. They’re so dedicated to the local guys and show so much emotion. It’s a lot of fun to be a part of.”

The sixth-annual Gettysburg Clash at Lincoln Speedway on May 17 will be the first battleground for the Pennsylvania Posse versus the Outlaws in 2017. Pennsylvania Posse drivers – the endearing name local fans have given the group of drivers who compete regularly in the Keystone State – have won four of six Outlaw races since the series returned to the challenging 3/8-mile oval in 2012 following a 14-year absence. Posse fans, who are arguably the most passionate fanatics in all of Sprint Car racing, will be cheering for local success to continue.

CONCORD, N.C. – April 26, 2017 – When the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series makes its annual stop at Lincoln Speedway next month, Brent Marks will be hitting the Abbottstown, PA track for the first time as an Outlaw.

Marks, a native of nearby Myerstown, PA located about 65 miles from Lincoln, competed against the Outlaws for several years as a member of the Pennsylvania Posse. Many Central Pennsylvania fans take the Outlaw-Posse rivalry to heart, but Marks anticipates he will receive a supportive reaction from the local crowd in his return home.

“I think most fans will still claim me as Posse,” Marks said. “I’ve had a lot of support from my fan base back in Pennsylvania. I’m sure some people will be booing me just because I am a World of Outlaws driver now. It’s all in good fun though.”

Both the Posse and the Outlaws have experienced trips to Victory Lane over the past five season. Danny Dietrich rattled off a pair of victories in 2012 and 2013 before Stevie Smith earned a spring win in 2014 to make it three-in-a-row for the Posse. Daryn Pittman claimed a win for the Outlaws later in 2014.

Greg Hodnett scored a victory in 2015 before Donny Schatz trumped the Posse in the Spring of 2016 in a race where Marks finished on the podium with a third-place result. The unique traits of several Central Pennsylvania tracks helps give experienced local drivers an advantage and help explain the Posse success at Lincoln in recent years, Marks explained.

“I feel like you race the tracks more than you do the competition at times,” Marks said. “Our tracks are really difficult to get a handle on and get comfortable at. With the local crowd racing there all the time, it’s like second nature to them.”

Every World of Outlaws race presents a unique challenge, but a trip to Central Pennsylvania often means the level of competition reaches new heights. Not only do Outlaw drivers have to contest their regular cast, but also the talented Posse who collectively boast hundreds of wins at their home tracks. However, Marks’ focus doesn’t change.

“We’re racing against the best in the country as it is,” Marks said. “We already prepare ourselves as best as we possibly can at a regular World of Outlaws race, so it’s not any different racing in Pennsylvania.”

Lincoln’s storied Sprint Car racing history is long with over 1600 races completed at the Abbottstown oval. Fred Rahmer is the all-time wins leader with 169 while Steve Kinser has the most World of Outlaws wins all-time at Lincoln with. Brian Montieth is the most accomplished active driver with 54 career victories at Lincoln, including one to his credit in 2017. Montieth will be a force for the Outlaws to contend with as the four-time Lincoln track champion looks to being a new Posse win streak.