LEE, NH — The Granite State Pro Stock Series will bring 30 of it’s to drivers for this Sunday’s 10-race program, including a 100-lap main event, here at Lee USA Speedway.

Jeremy Davis, D. J. Shaw, and Bryan Kruczek are among the top entries. Last June, Shaw nosed out Derek Griffin, and Kruczek in a three-abreast finish that turned out to be one of the most exciting feature events in years at the track.

Davis, of Tamworth, NH, had made that race a three and four-car door-to-door fight for the lead until dropping out on the 78th lap.

This Sunday’s field also includes veteran Matt Frahm, of Hampstead, NH, a multi-time winner on the fast Lee 3/8th-mile oval. Bill Ahern, of Billerica, Ryan Green, of Berwick, ME, New York’s Mike Scorzelli. Joe Squeglia, Derry, NH, and Josh King, Vernon, VT, are other top entries.

Qualifying heats will determine the starting 28-car lineup for the 100-lap feature race, with only green-flag laps counting.

Sunday’s program also will include Pro Four Modifieds and Classic Light stock modifieds which reach speeds over 100 MPH with motorcycle engines. Robby Bryant took last week’s season-opening win over Eric and Duane Skofield, second and third-generation drivers from Haverhill.

Sunday’s practice for all divisions will start at noon with the first qualifying heat getting the green flag at 2 pm.

Sources: Judy MacDonald/Lee USA Speedway PR