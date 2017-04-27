Showcase for NASCAR K&N Pro East and West and NASCAR Whelen Modified Titles
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (April 27, 2017) – NASCAR fans are watching Kyle Larson, Joey Logano and Chase Elliott battle in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series week in and week out, and NBCSN will again be the showcase of the next crop of drivers following in their path.
NBC and NASCAR announced today the remainder of the 2017 broadcast schedule, which will capture the championship races for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West, as well as the newly unified NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.
The next NBCSN broadcast will be Thursday, April 27, and will showcase Harrison Burton’s first NASCAR K&N Pro Series East win at Bristol Motor Speedway from this past Saturday. Burton is the son of former NASCAR driver and current NBC Sports analyst Jeff Burton, and is a member of the current NASCAR Next class.
The broadcasts will continue with the unique two 100-lap features from Virginia’s historic South Boston Speedway, which will take place on Saturday, May 6 and air in two one-hour shows on Thursday, May 11.
The NASCAR K&N Pro Series West will return to the track at Washington’s Spokane County Raceway on Saturday, May 13, and NBCSN will air the race on Thursday, May 18.
The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour broadcast schedule starts with the New Hampshire Motor Speedway race weekend: the Whelen All-Star Shootout on Friday, July 14, and the Nor’easter 100 on Saturday, July 15. The races will air on Thursday, July 20 at 4:30 and 7 p.m. ET, respectively.
NBCSN will air the final eight races of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship season, culminating in the World Series of Asphalt Racing at Connecticut’s Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Sunday, Oct. 15. That season finale will air on Thursday, Oct. 19.
The championship for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East will run at Dover International Speedway on Friday, Sept. 29 and air on Friday, Oct. 6. The West champion will be crowned at California’s Kern County Raceway Park on Saturday, Nov. 4 and air on Friday, Nov. 10.
To date, NBCSN has aired the first four races of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West races, as well as both NASCAR K&N Pro Series East events.
2017 NBCSN Broadcast Schedule
|Race Date
|Series
|Track
|Telecast Date
|Time (ET)
|Sat., April 22
|NASCAR K&N Pro Series East
|Bristol
|Thur., April 27
|11 p.m.
|Sat., May 6
|NASCAR K&N Pro Series East
|South Boston
|Thur., May 11
|7 p.m.
|Sat., May 6
|NASCAR K&N Pro Series East
|South Boston
|Thur., May 11
|8 p.m.
|Sat., May 13
|NASCAR K&N Pro Series West
|Spokane
|Thur., May 18
|1 a.m.
|Wed., May 10
|NASCAR K&N Pro Series West
|Orange Show
|Fri., May 26
|8 p.m.
|Sat., June 3
|NASCAR K&N Pro Series East
|Memphis
|Thur., June 8
|8 p.m.
|Sat., June 10
|NASCAR K&N Pro Series West
|Colorado
|Thur., June 15
|7 p.m.
|Sat., June 24
|NASCAR K&N Pro Series West
|Sonoma
|Thur., June 29
|11 p.m.
|Sat., July 1
|NASCAR K&N Pro Series East
|Berlin
|Fri., July 7
|12:30 p.m.
|Sat., July 8
|NASCAR K&N Pro Series East
|Thompson
|Thur., July 13
|7 p.m.
|Fri., July 14
|NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
|New Hampshire
|Thur., July 20
|4:30 p.m.
|Sat., July 15
|NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
|New Hampshire
|Thur., July 20
|7 p.m.
|Sat., July 15
|NASCAR K&N Pro Series East
|New Hampshire
|Fri., July 2
|7 p.m.
|Fri., July 28
|NASCAR K&N Pro Series
|Iowa
|Thur., Aug. 3
|7 p.m.
|Fri., Aug. 4
|NASCAR K&N Pro Series East
|Watkins Glen
|Wed., Aug. 9
|7 p.m.
|Sat., Aug. 12
|NASCAR K&N Pro Series West
|Evergreen
|Thur., Aug. 17
|1 p.m.
|Wed., Aug. 9
|NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
|Thompson
|Thur., Aug. 17
|7 p.m.
|Wed., Aug. 16
|NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
|Bristol
|Sat., Aug. 26
|3 p.m.
|Sat., Aug. 26
|NASCAR K&N Pro Series West
|Douglas
|Sat., Sept. 2
|8:30 p.m.
|Sat., Aug. 26
|NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
|Seekonk
|Sat., Sept. 2
|9:30 p.m.
|Sat., Sept. 2
|NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
|Oswego
|Thur., Sept. 7
|7 p.m.
|Sat., Sept. 16
|NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
|Riverhead
|Wed., Sept. 20
|7 p.m.
|Sat., Sept. 16
|NASCAR K&N Pro Series East
|New Jersey
|Thur., Sept. 21
|7 p.m.
|Sat., Sept. 23
|NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
|New Hampshire
|Thur., Sept. 28
|7 p.m.
|Fri., Sept. 29
|NASCAR K&N Pro Series East
|Dover
|Fri., Oct. 6
|10:30 p.m.
|Sat., Sept. 30
|NASCAR K&N Pro Series West
|Meridian
|Sun., Oct. 8
|11 p.m.
|Sun., Oct. 1
|NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
|Stafford
|Sat., Oct. 7
|10 a.m.
|Thu., Oct. 5
|NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
|Charlotte
|Thur., Oct. 12
|7 p.m.
|Sat., Oct. 14
|NASCAR K&N Pro Series West
|All American
|Thur., Oct. 19
|4 p.m.
|Sun., Oct. 15
|NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
|Thompson
|Thur., Oct. 19
|7 p.m.
|Sat., Nov. 4
|NASCAR K&N Pro Series West
|Kern County
|Fri., Nov. 10
|3:30 p.m.
RACES AIR ON TAPE DELAY AND ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
Sources: Jason Christley/NASCAR Integrated Marketing Communications