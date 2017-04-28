TULSA, Okla. (April 28, 2017) With heavy rain already soaking the grounds of the Callaway Raceway in Fulton, Mo. and little to no relief in sight, officials with the facility have made the call to cancel Friday’s event with the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps.

The event will not be rescheduled.

Attention now turns to the Impact Signs Open Wheel Showdown at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo. on Saturday, May 6. The race is a regional double-header with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, and the over 150 races that make up the 2017 lineup of events across the National Tour and seven regional series, logo onto http://www.ascsracing.com.

Sources: American Sprint Car Series PR