Over a dozen cars take their first Weedsport laps of 2017

WEEDSPORT, NY (April 30, 2017) – While over a dozen cars took their first laps of the season at Weedsport Speedway on Sunday afternoon as a part of the speedway’s open practice session, all eyes were anxiously waiting to see 360 sprint car racers Chuck Hebing, Kelly Hebing, and Erik Karlsen hit the track for a wingless shakedown in anticipation of the ESS/URC ‘Ultimate Wingless Shootout’ on June 25.

Karlsen and the Hebings did not disappoint, taking to the speedway for several laps after 4 p.m., backing their 360 sprint machines into the corners on each end of the Weedsport speed plant.

The track surface, which was dry slick by the end of the day’s test session, provided multiple grooves for the wingless sprints and provided a glimpse into what should be a memorable evening on June 25.

The ‘Ultimate Wingless Shootout’ will feature wingless ESS and URC 360 sprint cars along with the Sportsman Shootout Series.

For more information on the ESS/URC ‘Ultimate Wingless Shootout’ visit online at www.weedsportspeedway.com under the schedule tab.

Joining the three 360 sprint cars on hand for Sunday’s hot lap session were a wide variety of machines from 305 sprints and 4-cylinders to the Mod Lites of Sam Usborne and Keith Stevenson as well as the Modifieds of Mike Ward and Andrew Ferguson and Sportsman competitors Dave Marcuccilli, Hillary Ward, and Carl Warren.

The afternoon’s session ran accident free although Stevenson appeared to have experienced engine failure in his No. 4 Mod Lite in his only trip around the speedway.

Weedsport Speedway will officially open the 2017 season with a doubleheader on May 21 and May 22.

The opening doubleheader will begin with the ‘Empire State Challenge’ on Sunday, May 21 featuring the Craftsman World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series and the Sportsman Shootout Series. Racing will continue on Monday, May 22 with ‘Big Block Monday’ presented by Big Dog Country 103.5 FM featuring the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds and the Sportsman Shootout Series.

Racing will take the green flag each night at 7 p.m. with tickets currently on sale at www.weedsportspeedway.com through the ShowClix application on the right hand side of the homepage.

Those interested in marketing opportunities or VIP hospitality suites for the 2017 season are encouraged to reach out to Tana Robinson at (315) 834-3067 or tana@weedsportspeedway.com.

About Weedsport Speedway: Purchased in 2013 by Al Heinke, Weedsport Speedway has returned to a real racers track, providing a complete venue for racers, their families and friends, and for the fans looking for motorsports entertainment. Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. Today the facility welcomes the best of the best in dirt short track racing from the Craftsman World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series to the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds along with the DIRTcar 358-Modifieds, Sportsman, Pro Stocks, and more. While racing entertainment is the focal point, Weedsport Speedway has gone the extra mile in welcoming Weedsport Productions, which brings the facility full circle with a dedicated digital entertainment team for web, television, and on site screen usage.

Sources: Weedsport Speedway