BECHTELSVILLE, PA May 1, 2017 . . . With nine different feature winners in nine races run in the three divisions of racing presented at Grandview Speedway there is the makings of some very tough battles for the lucrative NASCAR and track championships.

At present winners in the TP Trailers 358 Modifieds have included Kevin Hirthler, Kyle Weiss, and Doug Manmiller. In the BRC Late Models division wins have been earned by Ron Kline, Brian Shuey, and Blane Emory. And in Sportsman action, Brian Hirthler, Ryan Lilick, and Dylan Swinehart have visited victory lane. Will there be three new winners this Saturday or some repeat winners?

Current point standings show defending champion Craig VonDohren on top in the TP Trailers NASCAR 358 Modifieds. In the Sportsman Brian Hirthler, feature winner on opening night, leads the standings. And in the BRC Late Models defending champion Chuck Schutz has 685 counters which is just two points better than second place Kyle Merkel.



NASCAR stock car racing returns to Grandview Speedway on Saturday (May 6) with a tripleheader show of TP Trailers NASCAR 358 Modifieds, BRC Late Models and Sportsman stock car racing. Fans will also be able to meet a few of the drivers as part of the Low Down and Dirty Internet Radio Meet & Greet. Featured drivers, with cars, will be Modified racer Kyle Borror, Sportsman talent Jack Butler, and Late Model standout Brian Shuey.

There is a change for fans to make note of and that is the racing will get the green flag at 7:30 p.m. each Saturday thru until the season-ending Freedom 76 Classic. Spectator gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

And there is Sunday racing this weekend with the Enduro and Blast from the Past Vintage racing which will consist of a 100 lap Big Car Enduro, 100 lap Small Car Enduro, 50-lap Junkyard Car Enduro and Ladies Race. Also, Blast from the Past Vintage Stock cars will have a 15 lap feature for their Vintage Division and 15-lap feature for Modified class. Racing starts at 1 p.m. with a $10 adult admission cost.

Additional information is available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or telephone 610.754.7688.

UNOFFICIAL POINT STANDINGS FOR NASCAR MODIFIEDS AS OF APRIL 29, 2017

1. Craig VonDohren, Oley, PA #1C 845

2. Jeff Strunk, Boyertown, PA #126 816

3. Kevin Hirthler, Boyertown, PA #117 772*

4. Doug Manmiller, Shoemakersville, PA #44M 754*

5. Duane Howard, Oley, PA #66/357H 753

6. Mike Gular, Sellersville, PA #2 739

7. Jared Umbenhauer, Richland, PA #19 716

8. Kyle Borror, Peach Bottom, PA #B4 624

9. Kyle Weiss, Hamburg, PA #21K 506*

10. Ryan Grim, Laury’s Station, PA #17 498

11. John Willman, Birdsboro, PA #81 491

12. Justin Grim, Orefield, PA #61 475

13. Ryan Watt, Boyertown, PA #14W 464

14. Kenny Gilmore, Fleetwood, PA #M7 420

15. Brian Krummel, Middletown, NY #17Z 416

16. Brian Houseknecht, Bechtelsville, PA #323 409

17. Brett Gilmore, Kutztown, PA #7 401

18. Dan Waisenpacher, Riegelsville, PA #01 400

19. Addison Meitzler, Kutztown, PA #21 333

20. Kory Fleming, Milford, NJ, #704 306

21. Rick Laubach, Hellertown, PA #16 293

22. Ray Swinehart, Perkiomenville, PA #33 292

23. Chris Esposito, Hatfield, PA #31 290

24. Chris Gambler, Whitehall, PA#77 284

25. Mike Laise, Pottstown, PA #49 280

26. Joe Fanelli, Exton, PA #22 238

27. Briggs Danner, Allentown, PA #6 227

28. Danny Bouc, Plumstead, PA #88 220

29. Frank Cozze, Wind Gap. PA #4 217

30. Brett Kressley, Orefield, PA #19B/19K 195

UNOFFICIAL POINT STANDINGS FOR NASCAR LATE MODELS AS OF APRIL 29, 2017

1. Chuck Schutz, Pottstown, PA #00/1 685

2. Kyle Merkel, Gilbertsville, PA #26 683

3. Blaine Emery, Boyertown, PA #12 666*

4. Bryon Sipe, Shoemakersville, PA #33S 652

5. Steve Wilson, Green Lane, PA #15 649

6. Steve Todorow, Quakertown, PA #93 617

7. Brian Shuey, Shoemakersville, PA #177 617*

8. Wayne Pfeil, Mohnton, PA #72 609

9. Ron Kline, Salford, PA #3 606*

10. Jordan Knepp, Pottstown, PA #108 493

11. Shawn Horning Blandon, PA #8M 418

12. Todd Ravel, Shoemakersville, PA #88 402

13. Andy Cassell, Macungie, PA #28 382

14. Dirk Rimrott, Phoenixville, PA #92/2D 340

15. George Irwin, Chester Springs, PA #2D 237

16. Dan Hoffman, #19D 228

17. Cory Merkel, Gilbertsville, PA #16 146

18. Randy Stoudt, Pottstown, PA #9 136

19. Damon Neff, #79 14

UNOFFICIAL POINT STANDINGS FOR NASCAR SPORTSMAN AS OF APRIL 29, 2017

1. Brian Hirthler, Perkiomenville, PA #4* 637*

2. Mark Kemmerer, Green Lane, PA, #F10 594

3. Louden Reimert, Oley, PA #58 562

4. Craig Whitmoyer, Hamburg, PA #99 516

5. Mike Mammana, Allentown, PA #44E 506

6. Jordan Henn, Kutztown, PA #77H 488

7. Jim Housworth, Riegelsville, PA #72 467

8. Joe Funk, Coopersburg, PA #14 465

9. Brad Grim, Coplay, PA #23 419

10. Ryan Beltz, Barto, PA #221 413

11. Mike Lisowski, Minersville, PA #15 397

12. Kyle Lilick, Collegeville, PA #104 369

13. Dylan Swinehart, Fleetwood, PA #38 369*

14. Ryan Lilick, Collegeville, PA #142 349*

15. Dean Bachman, Emmaus, PA #65 334

16. Brad Arnold, Reading, PA #830 331

17. Kurt Bettler, Hellertown, PA #54 310

18. Jesse Landis, Gilbertsville, PA #973 309

19. Ryan Higgs, Nazareth, PA #16 300

20. Jack Butler, Phillipsburg, NJ #5 293

* denotes feature win (Feature wins listed are only those that are NASCAR point events.)

COMING EVENTS:

Saturday, May 6, 7:30 p.m. (Please note new starting time for the balance of season). TP Trailers 358 Modifieds, BRC Late Models, and Sportsman

Sunday, May 7, 1 p.m. 100-lap Big Car Enduro, 100-lap Small Car Enduro, 50-lap Junkyard Car Enduro and a Ladies Race along with Blast from the Past Vintage Stock Cars racing in a 15-lap feature for Vintage Class and 15-laps for Modified Division. Adult admission is $10.

Saturday, May 13, 7:30 p.m.TP Trailers 358 Modifieds, BRC Late Models, and Sportsman

Saturday, May 20, 7:30 p.m. Four divisions include TP Trailers 358 Modifieds, BRC Late Models, Sportsman and Blast from the Past Vintage Cars. –TP TRAILERS AND TRUCK EQUIPMENT NIGHT

Saturday, May 27, 7:30 p.m. T.P.Trailers 358 Modifieds, BRC Late Models and Sportsman. K&N Performance Night

