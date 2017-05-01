(SALEM, IN) – There’s a saying in racing that sometimes the fastest car doesn’t always win the race. That’s what happened to Christian Eckes on Sunday in the Kentuckiana Ford Dealers 200 for the ARCA Racing Series at Indiana’s Salem Speedway. Eckes, at one-point, lapped the entire field before an issue with a right-rear tire left him with an eighth-place finish.

“This place is crazy, a tough place,” said Eckes of his first race on the legendary high banks of Salem Speedway. “We had such a good car. I can’t thank my Venturini guys enough. Our Toyota Camry was just really fast on long runs. We put those four tires on and it really came alive.”

Eckes pitted early for four new General Tires and the move paid off. The 16-year-old driver flew through the field to get into the lead. He then continued his torrid pace by lapping the entire field.

It was smooth sailing for Eckes until he and his Venturini Motorsports team put on new right-side tires during a late caution. Shortly thereafter, his No. 15 had trouble on the right-rear and that forced Eckes to pit again. Eckes still rebounded to salvage an eighth-place.

Even though the Middletown, New York native didn’t get the win, Eckes said he has a lot to be positive about.

“The past two races we’ve been to we’ve been in contention for the win and that’s all I can ask for. My guys have put me in contention and then I have to do my job. It’s why I like these Venturini guys so much. They’re a lot of fun and they give me great race cars. We’ll take this and move forward to Toledo.”

Sunday’s race can be seen on tape-delay on MAV TV on May 20th.

Eckes’ next ARCA Racing Series event is the Menards 200 at Ohio’s Toledo Speedway on May 21st. His next overall race will be a 125-lap Super Late Model this Friday, May 5 at Caraway Speedway in North Carolina with the Pro All-Stars Series.

For more on Christian Eckes, visit www.christianeckesracing.com, and be sure to follow him on Twitter, @ChristianEckes.

Sources: 51 Sports