CONCORD, NC. – May 2, 2017 – The Super DIRTcar Series is pleased to announce their list of marketing partners for the 2017 season. A list that features 17 of the industry-leading brands.

The Super DIRTcar Series, the nation’s premier touring Big-Block Modified Series, kicked-off the 2017 points campaign on Saturday, April 29 when the Series visited the high-banks of Fulton Speedway. Over the course of the eight-month points season, 16 full-time drivers will be vying for the Series championship.

“It’s refreshing to see all the marketing partners that have come onboard to support DIRTcar Racing and Super DIRT Series,” said Series Director Mike Perrotte. “We feel this is a great opportunity for our partners to showcase their brands and get up close and personal with not only our racers but the fans.”

“We truly believe that DIRTcar Racing offers some of the best racing on dirt. With Big-Block Modifieds, you get the best of all worlds, with young guns looking to make a name, to the veterans of the Series looking to stay on top in the racing world. It’s a great mix of talent,” added Perrotte.

Two new marketing partners for the 2017 season include, Speed51.com and SPEEDY FIRST AID. Speed51.com is the nation’s largest short track website and will offer at-track blog-style coverage of Super DIRTcar Series races for the 2017 season, as well as video highlights of the Super DIRTcar Series. Speed51.com will be sponsoring the Most Popular Driver Award for the Super DIRTcar Series.

SPEEDY FIRST AID is jumping on board for the first time this season. As a manufacturer of first-aid kits designed specifically for the racing industry, SPEEDY FIRST AID will be sponsoring the Hard Luck Award for the 2017 season.

One of the many returning marketing partners includes Dig Safely New York (DSNY). DSNY can be reached from any phone at 811 and is the one-call center serving as a link between your project and the underground utility operators. For the second straight season, DSNY will award a $100 bonus to any driver who wins the feature event from the eighth or 11th position.

2017 Marketing Partners:



ASi Racewear: $50 cash award to the seventh-place finisher in the Feature.

Bicknell: $100 product certificate to the Feature winner.

Cometic Gasket: $50 cash award to the 12th-place finisher in the Feature.

Comp Cams: $50 product certificate to the Feature winner; $50 cash award to the 10th-place finisher in the Feature.

Dig Safely NY: $100 cash to the Feature winner, if the winner starts in eighth or 11th.

Edelbrock: $50 cash award to the ninth-place finisher in the Feature.

FOX Racing Shox: $50 cash to third-place finisher in Feature.

Hoosier: End of year awards.

JE Pistons: $50 cash award to fifth-place finish in Feature; One complete set of JE Pro Seal rings to the 16th-place finisher. One complete set of JE Pro Seal rings to the 21st-place finisher in the Feature.

JRi Shocks: $50 cash to 13th-place finisher in the Feature.

KSE Racing Products: $50 product certificate to KSE Hard Charger in the Feature.

MSD: $50 cash to the Feature winner; $25 cash to the 24th-place finisher in the Feature.

Pole Position Raceway: $100 cash to the “Fast Time” award winner.

SPEEDY FIRST AID: First Aid kit to SPEEDY FIRST AID Hard Luck Award in the Feature.

SuperFlow: $50 cash to the 14th-place finisher in the Feature

VP Racing Fuels: $50 cash to the eighth-place finisher in the Feature.

Wrisco Industries, Inc.: Three sheets of aluminum to the Feature winner.

Sources: Colby Gorniewicz/DIRTcar Racing PR