TULSA, Okla. (May 2, 2017) Returning to action this weekend, the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region will headline events at the Heart O’ Texas Speedway, located just north of Waco, on Friday, May 5 and Gator Motorplex in Willis, Texas on Saturday, May 6.
Named in honor late Heart O’ Texas Speedway owner, Gene Adamcik, this Friday’s $2,000 to win, $310 to start showdown at the Waco, Texas oval is the second annual event. The inaugural race in 2016 was topped by Channin Tankersley on May 6 in the series 31st appearance. Going on Round 33 for the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region at the Heart O’ Texas Speedway, following another Tankersley win on July 22, 2016, the Friday showdown is the first of three on the season with the next two showings on June 2 and August 18.
Out of Waco and down to Willis, the 6th Annual Nolan Wren Memorial will offer up a $3,000 winner’s check on Saturday, May 6 with $310 to start.
In 2016, in the series 18th appearance since 2005, it was Aaron Reutzel who picked up is fourth Wren Memorial victory after early leaders Sam Hafertepe, Jr. and Ray Allen Kulhanek both saw their nights end early. Saturday’s showing is the only time fans will see the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region at the Willis, Texas oval.
Going into the Gulf South Regional double header, five time series champion Ray Allen Kulhanek has found his way to the top of the points with a 28 point advantage over series young gun, Zane Lawrence. Louisiana’s Dustin Gates holds third with Jacob Lucas and Travis Rilat making up the top-five in series standings. Tommy Bryant, Chad Wilson, Scottie McDonald, Scott Bogucki, and Caleb Martin round out the top-ten.
3/18/2017-Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – Sam Hafertepe, Jr.
3/25/2017-Battleground Speedway – Highlands, TX – Tommy Bryant
4/7/2017-Jackson Motor Speedway – Byram, MS – Postponed
4/8/2017-Jackson Motor Speedway – Byram, MS – Postponed
4/14/2017-Jackson Motor Speedway – Byram, MS – Brian Bell
4/15/2017-Jackson Motor Speedway – Byram, MS – Brian Bell
5/5/2017-Heart O’ Texas Speedway – Waco, TX
5/6/2017-Gator Motorplex – Willis, TX
5/26/2017-RPM Speedway – Crandall, TX
5/27/2017-Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX
5/28/2017-Lone Star Speedway – Kilgore, TX
6/2/2017-Heart O’ Texas Speedway – Waco, TX
6/3/2017-Cotton Bowl Speedway – Paige, TX
6/16/2017-Bronco Motor Speedway – Cleveland, TX
6/17/2017-Battleground Speedway – Highlands, TX
7/14/2017-Bronco Motor Speedway – Cleveland, TX
7/15/2017-Battleground Speedway – Highlands, TX
8/18/2017-Heart O’ Texas Speedway – Waco, TX
8/19/2017-South Texas Speedway – Corpus Christi, TX
9/2/2017-Battleground Speedway – Highlands, TX
9/3/2017-Battleground Speedway – Highlands, TX
Sources: ASCS PR