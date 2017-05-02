W. SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. (May 2, 2017) Hit hard with flooding this past weekend, officials with Flint Creek Speedway in West Siloam Springs, Okla. have made the tough call to cancel this Friday’s events with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

According to track owner/promoter, Jacob Frese, the heavy rains from this past weekend caused considerable damage to the track surface along with other aspects of the property. Hoping Wednesday’s forecast for more rain would ease so as to allow crews enough time to get the facility back in order, it is apparent that will not be the case and for the safety of the teams and fans, Frese made the call to cancel.

At this time, Frese and ASCS Red River Competition Director, Terry Mattox, are looking at rescheduling the race. Any updates will posted to http://www.ascsracing.com posted

The series now turns its attention to Saturday night at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo. for the Impact Open Wheel Showdown. The event is co-sanctioned with the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps.

Saturday, May 6 at Lucas Oil Speedway will include Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint Cars and POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget Series along with both ASCS Red River and Warrior Regions. The first 300 kids through the gates next Saturday will receive checkered flags, courtesy of Impact Signs, Awnings and Wraps. Gates open at 5:30 P.M. with racing at 7:35 P.M. (CDT). Admission is $20 for adults with Seniors (62+), and Military admitted for $17. Kids 6-15 get in for $10 with children five and under admitted free of charge into the grandstands. More information on Lucas Oil Speedway, log onto http://www.lucasoilspeedway.com, find the track on Facebook, or call (417) 282-5984

The 2017 season represents the 26th year of sanctioning Sprint Car racing across the United States for the American Sprint Car Series. From the National Tour, to the seven regional tours that make up the ASCS Nation, over 150 races can be found at 75 tracks across 23 states.

