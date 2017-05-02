NORTHFIELD, Vt. (May 2, 2017) – Hallstrom Motorsports is excited to announce a partnership with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program of Vermont for the 2017 season.

“In racing, it’s always about safety,” said Evan Hallstrom, who pilots a late model for his family owned team. “Personally, my No. 1 thing is to buckle up and try to stay as safe as possible, whether I’m strapped in my race car or driving down the highway. It’s something that’s very important to me. I’m very excited to work with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program and the Vermont Highway Safety Alliance with their campaigns to promote seat belt safety across the state.”

The Governor’s Highway Safety Program is a federally funded program that facilitates and supports, with federal grants, a statewide network to promote safe driving behavior on Vermont highways. The goal of the program is to provide a safe, reliable and multimodal transportation system that promotes Vermont’s quality of life and economic well-being.

“The state of Vermont is not a primary seat belt state,” GHSP Program Coordinator Jim Baraw stated. “With that being the case, we need to heavily educate the public as for the usage of seat belts and seat belt safety and why you should use them.”

Throughout the year, the Governor’s Highway Safety Program funds the Click it or Ticket seat belt enforcement campaigns as well as partners with the Vermont Highway Safety Alliance to promote seat belt safety with many outreach and community events.

“With Evan coming on board with our program we think it’s a great partnership to get the message out about seat belt safety,” Baraw said. “Wearing a seat belt is not only the right thing to do to save lives, it’s also the cool thing to do. It’s great that Evan can promote wearing a seat belt in his personal vehicle and his race car.”

Hallstrom will be engaging with some of the educational programs, not only as an advocate of seat belt safety, but as a peer as well.

“When we met Evan, we could tell that seat belt safety is something he is passionate about,” Vermont Highway Safety Alliance Coordinator Evelyn McFarlane said. “He talked about how he has already had conversations with his peers with the positives of wearing a seat belt so he really made a fantastic fit for the purpose of reaching out to the youngest level there is and making seat belt safety a behavior and habit.”

In May, Hallstrom will actively be involved in the national Click it or Ticket campaign as well as make an appearance at Mount Abraham High School in Bristol, Vt., as a public speaker on seat belt safety. The Governor’s Highway Safety Program, Click it or Ticket and Seat Belts Save Lives campaigns will all be displayed on the hood of Hallstrom’s race car as well.

“So far the entire partnership with Evan and his parents have been great,” Baraw said. “They’re all very positive moving forward and we’re very excited to work with them. Hopefully, this will be a good relationship for years to come.”

